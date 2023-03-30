Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 09:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (77/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 3.00,
gross return futures/forwards in Fabege AB (FABG) due to an ordinary dividend
of SEK 0.60, gross return futures/forwards in Essity Aktiebolag ser. B (ESSITB)
due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25, gross return futures/forwards in
Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B (ERICB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
1.35, gross return futures/forwards in Samhaellsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB ser. B
(SBBB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.11, gross return futures/forwards
in Skanska AB ser. B (SKAB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 30, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "Y" or "T" or "X" or "W" or "R" or "Q" in
the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be
found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1130597
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.