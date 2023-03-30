International availability of first-of-its-kind digitally connected Hydrafacial device follows strong U.S. introduction and adoption

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the international launch of Hydrafacial Syndeo, the award-winning next generation connected delivery system. The expansion brings Syndeo to Europe and Asia, following the device's successful U.S. debut in March 2022 and a first year of booming sales.

Syndeo, meaning connected in Greek, elevates every treatment, combining the unmatched results of Hydrafacial's patented vortex fusion technology with a digital experience. Through a connected interface, providers can seamlessly log each treatment, personalize it to a client's skin needs and preferences, and access onscreen protocol guidance-all through touchless gesture control features that make for a more hygienic environment.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our international Hydrafacial community to Syndeo. It is a true revolution of the treatment room, allowing every provider and client to be connected, and each Hydrafacial treatment to be that much more personalized," said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.

Syndeo's cloud-based software has the capability to store real-time knowledge of client preferences, treatment history, and skin concerns across locations and providers. With this knowledge, Hydrafacial providers will be able to offer products and experiences targeted to a consumer's needs, including selecting from Hydrafacial's menu of nourishing boosters to deeply personalize every treatment, whether receiving a treatment at their local dermatologist or at a hotel spa on vacation.

Mr. Stanleick added: "Europe and Asia are key growth regions for BeautyHealth, and we look forward to elevating the provider and consumer experience in these markets and executing our strategy by welcoming new doors with our Syndeo delivery system."

Syndeo has been embraced by Hydrafacial's consumer and provider community in the U.S., where sales exceeded expectations by three times within the first month after launch. Momentum has continued, with more than 3,000 systems sold in 2022. Syndeo was the recipient of a 2023 Aesthetician's Choice Award from DERMASCOPE Magazine, a leading resource for skincare professionals.

With its upgraded connected functionality and elegant design, Syndeo remains true to Hydrafacial's proprietary treatment experience, delivered through its patented vortex fusion and "magic wand." In its three signature steps, a Hydrafacial treatment cleanses, extracts and hydrates with added personalization delivered through a menu of nourishing boosters. Syndeo comes integrated with a custom LightStim Elipsa LED light therapy device, allowing for efficient, hands-free application of professional strength therapeutic light energy.

Syndeo will debut internationally at the 21st Annual Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from March 30 April 1, 2023. Syndeo will be available in select markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific beginning in April 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus in microneedling, and Keravive in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

