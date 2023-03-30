Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of GomSpace Group AB (192/23)

With effect from April 03, 2023, the subscription rights in GomSpace Group AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GOMX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051225 Order book ID: 289485 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in GomSpace Group AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GOMX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051233 Order book ID: 289484 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com