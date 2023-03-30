Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A2AL9Z ISIN: SE0008348304 Ticker-Symbol: 1G2 
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 10:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of GomSpace Group AB (192/23)

With effect from April 03, 2023, the subscription rights in GomSpace Group AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including April 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GOMX TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051225              
Order book ID:  289485                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in GomSpace Group
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GOMX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051233              
Order book ID:  289484                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
