Immersive Labs, the global leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced it has appointed Eric Johnson to its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and named Julie Chapman, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Together, these new hires will accelerate global revenue growth, drive customer acquisition and retention, and expand routes to market as part of the company's mission to give workforces around the world the knowledge, skills, and judgment to effectively confront cyber threats.

Johnson is a highly-experienced CRO and Board member with over two decades of experience leading high-growth, enterprise-level companies to meet and exceed their revenue goals. He recently served as CRO at Interos Inc.; Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Marketo; President of Americas at Qlik; and President of Global Sales at Blackberry. Previously, Johnson spent a decade with Sybase (acquired by SAP in 2010) in multiple leadership roles culminating in his running the global database and technology business. He also serves as a Board member for Televerde and The New York Pops.

Chapman is a seasoned customer experience executive leading high-performing teams in the technology industry for more than 20 years, from scaling up start-ups to managing expansion for large global brands. She has held leadership roles at IBM, Adobe, Marketo, and Interos.

"Eric and Julie join Immersive Labs at a pivotal time when organizations are increasingly focused on building cyber resilience across their teams and having the metrics to prove it," said James Hadley, Chief Executive Officer, Immersive Labs. "Their extensive experience make them a perfect match for our go-to-market strategy, and they will serve as champions for our customers, helping them achieve their key business outcomes."

"I am drawn to Immersive Labs' unique approach to cybersecurity one that puts people, rather than tech stacks, at the heart of everything," said Johnson. "I am excited to bring the value of Immersive Labs to more customers around the world, and help them safeguard their people, revenues, and brand reputations."

"Cyber leaders face increased pressures to build and prove cyber preparedness across the workforce, and they need more support," said Chapman. "I am looking forward to meeting with current and prospective Immersive Labs customers to learn more about their needs and how we can best address them."

The company's latest hires add valuable expertise, insights, and experience to the company's leadership team. In October 2022, Immersive Labs announced $66M in new capital and the appointments of Sandra McDevitt as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Lucian Lui as Chief Marketing Officer. Immersive Labs was also recently named Gold Winner for "Best Cybersecurity Company North America" and "Cyber Skilling Product North America" by the Cyber Excellence Awards.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organizations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organization, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organizations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

