OQ SAOC - OQ SAOC - Annual Financial Report

OQ announces its 2022 Annual Report

Publication of 2022 Annual Report

MUSCAT, March 30, 2023. OQ SAOC (the "Company") announces that today it has published online its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report").

In compliance with rule 6.3.5 (3), of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf format from the Company's website at www.oq.com.

In accordance with rule 9.6.3 of the Listing Rules, the 2022 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Mashael Yaseen

Corporate Secretary

OQ SAOC

For further information, please contact:

OQ SAOC

P.O. Box 261

Postal Code 118 Muscat

Sultanate of Oman

Telephone: +968 2214 4052

Email: Investor-relations@oq.com (for investor relations queries)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YK417GKI6EQ392