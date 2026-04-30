Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company that leverages its expertise to develop innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including certain rare diseases (the "Company"), announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its 2025 annual financial report.

This decision is related to the completion, since the Lyon Commercial Court approved the continuation plan on January 22, 2026, of several significant transactions whose accounting treatment requires additional time to finalize the annual report, namely:

the establishment of an equity financing facility with IRIS, announced on February 3, 2026, for a maximum amount of €5 million over 5 years, through the issuance of stock warrants;

the signing of the Tranche D PDR subscription agreement with IPF Invest Co 2 S.à.r.l. and IPF Management SA, announced on March 25, 2026, for an aggregate nominal amount of €3.75 million, which was automatically increased to €7.5 million following the completion of the sale of the PXL770 assets to Scynexis;

the conclusion of the agreement to sell PXL770 to Scynexis, announced on March 31, 2026, under which the amounts paid by Scynexis pursuant to the PXL770 sale agreement will be received by the Company1

Updated Tentative Financial Calendar

In light of the above, the Company is announcing the following updated tentative financial calendar:

Approval of the 2025 annual financial statements: 5 June 2026

Publication of the 2025 annual financial report, including the 2025 Universal Registration Document: 15 June 2026

Annual General Meeting: 23 July 2026

Postponement of the Capital Increases

Furthermore, the Company announces that the capital increases planned as part of the continuation plan, namely (i) the capital increase with shareholders' preemptive subscription rights, guaranteed by IPF Invest Co 2 S.à.r.l, and (ii) the capital increase reserved for IPF Invest Co 2 S.à r.l., through the set-off of receivables, is postponed in order to enable the transfer to Euronext Growth and] ensure that shareholders have complete and up-to-date information at the time of these transactions.

The Company will keep the market informed of any significant developments regarding this information.

About Poxel

Poxel is a dynamic clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its expertise to develop innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including certain rare disorders. TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), its first-in-class product targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed in Japan for the treatment of type 2 diabetes by Sumitomo Pharma, Poxel's strategic partner for imeglimin in this territory. Poxel expects to receive royalties as well as sales-based payments from TWYMEEG. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065, a deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone, achieved its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 DESTINY-1 study. In rare diseases, PXL770, a first-in-class direct activator of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), is currently being developed by Scynexis under a development agreement. Poxel is listed on Euronext Paris, is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, United States, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release concerning future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as 'objective,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'could,' 'likely,' 'should,' and other words and terms of similar meaning, or the negative form of these words and terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from the results or performance expected, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks or uncertainties described in the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website and that of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/fr). The Company does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of external hyperlinks mentioned in this press release.

1It being understood that 75% of said amounts will be allocated by the Company to the repayment of the bond debt incurred with IPF Partner

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Contacts:

Contacts Investor relations Media

NewCap

Théo Martin Thomas Cozzolino

investors@poxelpharma.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94