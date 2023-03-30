Re:NewCell AB: Sanyou and Renewcell Announce Goal to Accelerate Viscose Fibers made from 100 Percent Recycled Textiles

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) STOCKHOLM / SHANGHAI: On the sidelines of the Intertextile Shanghai fair, the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling innovator Renewcell and the leading Chinese viscose manufacturer Tangshan Sanyou announced the next step in their partnership to make fashion circular that stretches back to 2018. The two companies' new shared ambition is to offer manufacturers and brands Circulose® viscose fibers made from 100% recycled textiles in commercial quantities starting in 2024. The collaboration has been facilitated by Ekman Group, Renewcell's exclusive global trading partner.

"I am very happy to announce this acceleration of our long-standing partnership with Tangshan Sanyou. They were the first commercial producer of Circulose®-based fibers in the world, and the first to commit to sourcing significant volumes from us. Now, they aim to also be the first to commercialize 100% Circulose® content fibers" said Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell, adding "I applaud Tangshan Sanyou's vision and support to scaling next gen raw materials like Circulose®."

The announcement, which follows the recent start of deliveries of 100% recycled textile Circulose® pulp from Renewcell's newly opened Renewcell 1 recycling plant, is the result of successful validation of Circulose®'s quality in production at Tangshan Sanyou's commercial-scale manufacturing lines. Tangshan Sanyou would strive to finish the mission of producing commercial volumes of 50% Circulose® content fibers during 2023 and work towards achieving the delivery of 100% Circulose® content branded viscose fibers to selected fashion brands and manufacturers starting in 2024. The two companies will cooperate to market the fibers globally using Renewcell's Circulose® ingredient brand name.

Mr. Zhang Dongbin, Executive Vice General Manager of Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber, says, "Through the collaboration with Renewcell, we have achieved to use Circulose® made from recycled cotton in the production of our viscose fibers, which is great beneficial to improving resource utilization efficiency and lowering carbon footprint of the industry. It has brought a huge impact in the sustainable fashion industry. We will continue putting efforts in forming good interaction between consumers, brands and enterprises, convey the concept of circular sustainable fashion, promote the greening of textile industry, and ensure a more sustainable way to ensure the sustainable development of the textile industry. Protecting the global ecological environment by applying sustainable solutions is our common goal."

About Circulose®

Circulose® makes fashion circular. Circulose® is a branded dissolving pulp made from 100% textile waste, such as worn-out cotton jeans and cotton production scraps. Dissolving pulp is used to make viscose, lyocell and other types of man-made cellulosic fibers. These fibers are then spun into yarns, woven or knitted into fabrics and finally cut and sewn into new high-quality fashion products. The only difference with Circulose® is that they are made with textile waste instead of just new cotton, plastic or wood.

Renewcell produces Circulose® in Sweden in a recycling process powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Renewcell is scaling rapidly in pursuit of its vision of making fashion circular. Learn more at www.circulo.se and instagram.com/circulose.

About Sanyou Chemical Fiber

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanyou Chemical Fiber") is a large-scaled cellulose fiber production enterprise integrating design, innovation, production, and sales. Sanyou Chemical Fiber is capable for the production of more than 100 types of three generations of cellulose fibers, including viscose staple fiber, modal fiber, and lyocell fiber, with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons.

Sanyou Chemical Fiber adheres to the green sustainable development strategy and is committed to promoting the sustainable development of the fashion industry through innovative technologies and green products. Also admitted to promoting the protection of natural resources, and reducing the impact of human activities on the Earth's environment. Sanyou Chemical Fiber's sustainable practices have been recognized by Canopy. In the Canopy Button Ranking Report 2022, Sanyou Chemical Fiber gained 30 buttons, stepping into the highest level of "dark green shirt" rating.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

press@renewcell.com

+46 70 590 32 04

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Sanyou and Renewcell announce goal to accelerate viscose fibers made from 100 percent recycled textiles

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746670/Sanyou-and-Renewcell-Announce-Goal-to-Accelerate-Viscose-Fibers-made-from-100-Percent-Recycled-Textiles