Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports 249.5 g/t Gold over 0.3 metres in 270 metre Step Out at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from six further drill holes (SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress. Mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.
Highlights:
- Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061 and is the second deepest intersection on the project to date. Highlights included:
- 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m
- including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m
- SDDSC063, a 200 m near-surface step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization below surface trenching intersected the first drilled in the area. Highlights included:
- 2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m
- including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m
- Drill hole SDDSC056 , drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected:
- 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m
- 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m
- including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m
- including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m
- 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m
- including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m
- SXG now has four rigs drilling at Sunday Creek, three in the main drill area and the fourth up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress.
- Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake atA$64.7 million (C$58.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on March 29, 2022.
Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "We are pleased with the expansive drill campaign being undertaken by SXG at Sunday Creek that is bearing great results. SDDSC061 is the second deepest hole at the property and a 270 m step out below the Rising Sun shoot that intersected 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t Au within a broader interval and encouragingly sees the system transitioning at depth, with visible gold, in a similar manner to what is observed at other epizonal deposits that are in production in Victoria.
"Also exciting is SDDSC063 that has again extended the mineralized zone to the east of Apollo by a further 200 m with grades of up to 12.2 g/t Au and 3.2% Sb from 26.2 m and beneath a surface trench that previously returned 8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (true width 3 m).
"SXG has successfully increased the size of its main drill area to 1,350 m along strike and 800 m to depth and with the recently mobilized fourth rig at the Tonstal prospect around 7.5 km to the north-east of the main drill area, we expect known mineralization to increase further still at Sunday Creek."
Results Discussion
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Sunday Creek has an 11 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the main drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which is being drill tested for the very first time with the fourth drill rig which mobilized to site just over a week ago.
Rising Sun Prospect
Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot and intersected:
- 8.0 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 656.0 m
- 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m
- Including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m
SDDSC061 is located 270 m below the Rising Sun intersection in SDDSC050 which returned 14.5 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 439.8 m. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061. SDDSC061 is located 187 m west in a horizontal plane from SDDSC050 and is the second deepest mineralized intersection on the project to date at 690 m vertically below surface. Results are only presented from 27-76 m and 620-770m in SDDSC061, whilst assays from 76 m-399 m are still being awaited, but not expected to produce higher grades. The last assay in the hole between 769-770 m assayed 0.7 g/t Au with further assaying at depth ongoing.
Photo 1: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with multiple points of visible gold shown in the red circles. Yellow box shows the location of Photo 2. Scale in cm.
Photo 2: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with a zoom in on Photo 1 showing the detail of multiple points of visible gold adjacent to arsenopyrite. Field of view 0.5cm.
Apollo East Prospect
Drill hole SDDSC063, a 200 m step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization found in surface trenching (8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony (true width 3 m) and 2 m @ 4.9 g/t gold and 0.2% antimony (true width 2 m). SDDSC063 intersected:
- 2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m
- Including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m
SDDSC063 is located 935 m from SDDSC061 and mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.
SDDSC065 , also drilled at Apollo East, drilled 12 m SE of SDDSC063 and intersected the edge of the mineralized body with anomalous but low grade mineralization intersected: 1.3 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 26.2 m and 3.5 m @ 0.1 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb). from 31.5 m.
Apollo-Gladys Prospects
Drill hole SDDSC056, drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected:
- 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m
- 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m
- Including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m
- Including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m
- 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m
- Including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m
Drill hole SDDSC057 testing a gap lower in the Apollo area intersected lower grade gold and arsenic mineralization over 16.4 m @ 0.8 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 325.2 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), which included 0.8 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 6.1 %Sb) from 328.2 m.
Golden Dyke Prospect
SDDSC058, the first of three holes drilled below old workings at Golden Dyke intersected the halo to mineralization with broad and low-grade gold and arsenic noted including 19.0 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.2 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 220.0 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off).
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au
Figures 1-5 show project location and plan and longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% - 70% of the sampled thickness. DSSC0061, given its depth and deviation, was drilled at a higher angle to mineralization with true thickness of the mineralized interval reported interpreted to be approximately 50% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Update on Current Drilling
Drilling with four rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Nine holes (SDDSC059, 60, 62, 64, 66, 67, 69, SDDTS001-2) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC068, 70, 71, SDDTS003) in drill progress (Figure 2). These holes will provide continual news flow. Drill holes awaiting assays or in progress include the deepest drill holes drilled on the project at Rising Sun (SDDSC064/67/70) and Apollo (SDDSC066/68). SDDSC064 is the first hole to exceed 1 km depth on the project, terminating at 1013.5 m.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:
October 6, 2021 Trench
December 14, 2022 SDDSC050
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Noora Ahola"
Noora Ahola, Interim CEO
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement (grey boxes), pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure, higher grade assays and selected mineralized veins sets. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (50 m thickness) in plane of the Rising Sun Shoot looking towards 257 showing dyke breccia host and prior reported drillholes.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested in a 2,500 m diamond drill program. The first drill area at Tonstal is located 7.5km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).
Hole_ID
Hole Size
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC056
HQ
194
Apollo
331110.8
5867850.90
303.1
231.2
-35.0
SDDSC057
HQ
414.2
Apollo
331111.65
5867975.1
319.1
184.3
-71.1
SDDSC058
HQ
303
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
188
-69.8
SDDSC059
HQ
641.9
Root Hog
330883
5868075
306.7
214
-75.5
SDDSC060
HQ
263.8
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
167.3
-69.9
SDDSC061
HQ
821.8
Gentle Annie
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
209.5
-81.7
SDDSC062
HQ
339.3
Golden Dyke
330537.1
5867883.4
295.6
199
-74.2
SDDSC063
HQ
41.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
68
-35
SDDSC064
HQ
1013.5
Root Hog
331031.5
5868097.6
325.1
239.6
-69.2
SDDSC065
HQ
40.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
92
-39
SDDSC066
HQ
669.9
Apollo
331291.1
5867823.1
316.8
278.9
-57
SDDSC067
HQ
551
Rising Sun
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
220.2
-70.4
SDDSC068
HQ
In progress
Plan 970m
Apollo
331254
5868098.6
353.9
211.3
-77.7
SDDSC069
HQ
385.8
Rising Sun
330875
5868005
307.19
234
-59
SDDSC070
HQ
In progress plan 950m
Rising Sun
331031.5
5868097.6
325.1
231
-74.5
SDDSC071
HQ
In progress plan 320m
Rising Sun
330875
5868005
307.19
232
-51
SDDTS001
NQ
179.75
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525
156
-50
SDDTS002
NQ
182.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525
111
-42
SDDTS003
NQ
Plan 200m
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525
111
-73
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Drill Hole
from
to
width
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC056
77
78.0
1.0
0.1
7.4
11.7
SDDSC056
132
151.6
19.6
1.0
0.3
1.5
including
134.5
135.0
0.5
9.9
10.0
25.7
including
150.12
150.6
0.5
6.3
0.0
6.3
SDDSC056
172.6
175.0
2.4
3.5
0.2
3.8
including
173.8
174.4
0.6
9.9
0.6
10.8
SDDSC057
325.2
331.0
5.8
0.6
0.9
1.9
including
328.2
329.0
0.8
2.0
6.1
11.7
SDDSC061
656
664.0
8.0
1.2
0.1
1.3
SDDSC061
688
700.0
12.0
7.4
0.0
7.4
including
691.05
691.4
0.3
249.5
0.0
249.5
SDDSC063
24
26.7
2.7
3.4
0.7
4.4
including
26.2
26.7
0.5
12.2
3.2
17.2
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 >0.1g/t AuEq.
Drill Hole
from
to
width
Au g/t
Sb %
SDDSC056
117
118
1.0
0.3
0.2
SDDSC056
118
119
1.0
1.7
0.0
SDDSC056
119
120
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
120
121
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC056
121
122
1.0
0.7
0.0
SDDSC056
122
123
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
124
126
2.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
126
127
1.0
0.3
0.1
SDDSC056
127
128
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
128
129
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC056
130
131
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
131
132
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
132
132.3
0.3
0.1
0.1
SDDSC056
132.3
133
0.7
0.6
0.0
SDDSC056
133
133.6
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC056
133.6
134.5
0.9
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
134.5
135
0.5
9.9
10.0
SDDSC056
135
136
1.0
1.2
0.0
SDDSC056
137.1
137.95
0.9
0.3
0.1
SDDSC056
137.95
139
1.1
1.5
0.0
SDDSC056
139
140
1.0
1.7
0.0
SDDSC056
140
141
1.0
1.2
0.1
SDDSC056
141
142
1.0
1.0
0.0
SDDSC056
142
143
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
143
144
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
144
145.5
1.5
1.0
0.0
SDDSC056
145.5
146.75
1.3
0.4
0.0
SDDSC056
146.75
147.7
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC056
148.61
149.5
0.9
0.7
0.0
SDDSC056
149.5
150.12
0.6
0.7
0.0
SDDSC056
150.12
150.6
0.5
6.3
0.0
SDDSC056
150.6
151.6
1.0
0.6
0.0
SDDSC056
153.45
153.9
0.5
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
163.9
164.58
0.7
0.6
0.0
SDDSC056
164.7
165.35
0.7
0.6
0.0
SDDSC056
167.8
168.7
0.9
0.2
0.0
SDDSC056
172.6
173.18
0.6
0.3
0.0
SDDSC056
173.18
173.8
0.6
3.3
0.0
SDDSC056
173.8
174.4
0.6
9.9
0.6
SDDSC056
174.4
175
0.6
0.5
0.1
SDDSC056
175
175.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
242.65
243.65
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
243.65
244.2
0.6
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
244.2
245.3
1.1
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
325.2
326.2
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC057
326.2
327.2
1.0
0.5
0.0
SDDSC057
327.2
328.2
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
328.2
329
0.8
2.0
6.1
SDDSC057
329
330
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
330
331
1.0
0.4
0.1
SDDSC057
331
332
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
332
333
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC057
333
334
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
334
335
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
335
335.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
335.4
336.4
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
336.4
337.1
0.7
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
337.1
337.7
0.6
0.3
0.1
SDDSC057
337.7
338.15
0.5
0.4
0.0
SDDSC057
338.15
339.05
0.9
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
339.05
340.05
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC057
340.05
340.8
0.8
0.2
0.0
SDDSC057
347
348
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
351
352
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC057
353.7
354.7
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC057
354.7
355.35
0.7
0.2
0.0
SDDSC058
121
121.6
0.6
0.4
0.0
SDDSC058
138
139
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
148.5
149.45
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC058
208
209
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
220
221
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
223
224
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
224
225
1.0
0.2
0.2
SDDSC058
225
226.4
1.4
0.3
0.0
SDDSC058
226.4
227
0.6
0.2
0.1
SDDSC058
229
230
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC058
231
231.75
0.8
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
233
233.95
1.0
0.5
0.2
SDDSC058
233.95
234.5
0.6
0.9
0.3
SDDSC058
234.5
235.3
0.8
0.3
0.0
SDDSC058
235.3
236
0.7
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
265.8
266.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
SDDSC058
268
269
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
655
656
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC061
656
656.8
0.8
0.5
0.0
SDDSC061
656.8
657.35
0.6
1.2
0.1
SDDSC061
657.35
658.22
0.9
0.6
0.0
SDDSC061
658.22
659.06
0.8
1.5
0.0
SDDSC061
659.06
659.5
0.4
1.7
0.1
SDDSC061
659.5
660.32
0.8
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
660.32
661.02
0.7
0.8
0.0
SDDSC061
661.02
662
1.0
3.6
0.4
SDDSC061
662
663
1.0
0.5
0.0
SDDSC061
663
663.3
0.3
1.8
0.2
SDDSC061
663.3
664
0.7
0.3
0.0
SDDSC061
673
674
1.0
0.8
0.0
SDDSC061
674
675
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
677
678
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC061
688
689
1.0
0.3
0.0
SDDSC061
689
689.9
0.9
4.1
0.0
SDDSC061
691.05
691.35
0.3
249.5
0.0
SDDSC061
691.35
692.25
0.9
1.5
0.0
SDDSC061
692.25
692.6
0.4
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
692.6
693.4
0.8
0.6
0.0
SDDSC061
693.4
693.8
0.4
4.1
0.0
SDDSC061
693.8
694.25
0.5
3.5
0.0
SDDSC061
694.25
695.1
0.9
4.0
0.0
SDDSC061
697
697.9
0.9
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
699
700
1.0
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
711
712
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
712
713
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
714.01
715
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
724
725
1.0
0.8
0.0
SDDSC061
725
726
1.0
0.7
0.0
SDDSC061
727
728
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
728
729
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
729
730
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
733
734
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
735
736
1.0
0.7
0.0
SDDSC061
736
737
1.0
0.6
0.0
SDDSC061
737
738
1.0
0.5
0.0
SDDSC061
745
746
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
746
746.6
0.6
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
746.6
747.4
0.8
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
747.4
748.55
1.2
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
748.55
749.5
1.0
0.4
0.0
SDDSC061
749.5
750
0.5
0.3
0.0
SDDSC061
756.8
758
1.2
0.1
0.0
SDDSC061
758
759.1
1.1
0.7
0.0
SDDSC061
767
768
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
768
769
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC061
769
770
1.0
0.7
0.0
SDDSC063
22.3
23
0.7
0.1
0.0
SDDSC063
23
24
1.0
0.2
0.0
SDDSC063
24
24.5
0.5
0.3
0.3
SDDSC063
24.5
25.2
0.7
0.8
0.0
SDDSC063
25.2
26.2
1.0
2.3
0.0
SDDSC063
26.2
26.7
0.5
12.2
3.2
SDDSC063
26.7
27.8
1.1
0.2
0.0
SDDSC065
26.2
26.85
0.7
0.1
0.0
SDDSC065
26.85
27.5
0.7
0.1
0.0
SDDSC065
31.5
32.5
1.0
0.1
0.0
SDDSC065
34.1
35
0.9
0.2
0.0
