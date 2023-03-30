Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports 249.5 g/t Gold over 0.3 metres in 270 metre Step Out at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from six further drill holes (SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress. Mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.

Highlights:

Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061 and is the second deepest intersection on the project to date. Highlights included:

is a large vertically below the Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061 and is the second deepest intersection on the project to date. Highlights included: 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m

(7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m SDDSC063, a 200 m near-surface step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization below surface trenching intersected the first drilled in the area. Highlights included: 2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m

a 200 m near-surface step out from prior drilling at targeted mineralization below surface trenching intersected the first drilled in the area. Highlights included: Drill hole SDDSC056 , drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected: 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m

, drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected: SXG now has four rigs drilling at Sunday Creek, three in the main drill area and the fourth up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress.

at Sunday Creek, three in the main drill area and the fourth up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress. Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake atA$64.7 million (C$58.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on March 29, 2022.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "We are pleased with the expansive drill campaign being undertaken by SXG at Sunday Creek that is bearing great results. SDDSC061 is the second deepest hole at the property and a 270 m step out below the Rising Sun shoot that intersected 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t Au within a broader interval and encouragingly sees the system transitioning at depth, with visible gold, in a similar manner to what is observed at other epizonal deposits that are in production in Victoria.

"Also exciting is SDDSC063 that has again extended the mineralized zone to the east of Apollo by a further 200 m with grades of up to 12.2 g/t Au and 3.2% Sb from 26.2 m and beneath a surface trench that previously returned 8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (true width 3 m).

"SXG has successfully increased the size of its main drill area to 1,350 m along strike and 800 m to depth and with the recently mobilized fourth rig at the Tonstal prospect around 7.5 km to the north-east of the main drill area, we expect known mineralization to increase further still at Sunday Creek."

Results Discussion

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Sunday Creek has an 11 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the main drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which is being drill tested for the very first time with the fourth drill rig which mobilized to site just over a week ago.

Rising Sun Prospect

Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot and intersected:

8.0 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 656.0 m

(1.2 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 656.0 m 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m Including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m

(7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m

SDDSC061 is located 270 m below the Rising Sun intersection in SDDSC050 which returned 14.5 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 439.8 m. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061. SDDSC061 is located 187 m west in a horizontal plane from SDDSC050 and is the second deepest mineralized intersection on the project to date at 690 m vertically below surface. Results are only presented from 27-76 m and 620-770m in SDDSC061, whilst assays from 76 m-399 m are still being awaited, but not expected to produce higher grades. The last assay in the hole between 769-770 m assayed 0.7 g/t Au with further assaying at depth ongoing.

Photo 1: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with multiple points of visible gold shown in the red circles. Yellow box shows the location of Photo 2. Scale in cm.

Photo 2: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with a zoom in on Photo 1 showing the detail of multiple points of visible gold adjacent to arsenopyrite. Field of view 0.5cm.

Apollo East Prospect

Drill hole SDDSC063, a 200 m step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization found in surface trenching (8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony (true width 3 m) and 2 m @ 4.9 g/t gold and 0.2% antimony (true width 2 m). SDDSC063 intersected:

2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m Including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m

(3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m

SDDSC063 is located 935 m from SDDSC061 and mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.

SDDSC065 , also drilled at Apollo East, drilled 12 m SE of SDDSC063 and intersected the edge of the mineralized body with anomalous but low grade mineralization intersected: 1.3 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 26.2 m and 3.5 m @ 0.1 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb). from 31.5 m.

Apollo-Gladys Prospects

Drill hole SDDSC056, drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected:

1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m

(0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m Including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m Including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m

(1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m Including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m

(3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m

Drill hole SDDSC057 testing a gap lower in the Apollo area intersected lower grade gold and arsenic mineralization over 16.4 m @ 0.8 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 325.2 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), which included 0.8 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 6.1 %Sb) from 328.2 m.

Golden Dyke Prospect

SDDSC058, the first of three holes drilled below old workings at Golden Dyke intersected the halo to mineralization with broad and low-grade gold and arsenic noted including 19.0 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.2 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 220.0 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

Figures 1-5 show project location and plan and longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% - 70% of the sampled thickness. DSSC0061, given its depth and deviation, was drilled at a higher angle to mineralization with true thickness of the mineralized interval reported interpreted to be approximately 50% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with four rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Nine holes (SDDSC059, 60, 62, 64, 66, 67, 69, SDDTS001-2) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC068, 70, 71, SDDTS003) in drill progress (Figure 2). These holes will provide continual news flow. Drill holes awaiting assays or in progress include the deepest drill holes drilled on the project at Rising Sun (SDDSC064/67/70) and Apollo (SDDSC066/68). SDDSC064 is the first hole to exceed 1 km depth on the project, terminating at 1013.5 m.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:

October 6, 2021 Trench December 14, 2022 SDDSC050

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,





"Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.



Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement (grey boxes), pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure, higher grade assays and selected mineralized veins sets. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (50 m thickness) in plane of the Rising Sun Shoot looking towards 257 showing dyke breccia host and prior reported drillholes.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested in a 2,500 m diamond drill program. The first drill area at Tonstal is located 7.5km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC056 HQ 194 Apollo 331110.8 5867850.90 303.1 231.2 -35.0 SDDSC057 HQ 414.2 Apollo 331111.65 5867975.1 319.1 184.3 -71.1 SDDSC058 HQ 303 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 188 -69.8 SDDSC059 HQ 641.9 Root Hog 330883 5868075 306.7 214 -75.5 SDDSC060 HQ 263.8 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 167.3 -69.9 SDDSC061 HQ 821.8 Gentle Annie 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 209.5 -81.7 SDDSC062 HQ 339.3 Golden Dyke 330537.1 5867883.4 295.6 199 -74.2 SDDSC063 HQ 41.1 Apollo 331292.5 5867824.6 316.4 68 -35 SDDSC064 HQ 1013.5 Root Hog 331031.5 5868097.6 325.1 239.6 -69.2 SDDSC065 HQ 40.1 Apollo 331292.5 5867824.6 316.4 92 -39 SDDSC066 HQ 669.9 Apollo 331291.1 5867823.1 316.8 278.9 -57 SDDSC067 HQ 551 Rising Sun 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 220.2 -70.4 SDDSC068 HQ In progress Plan 970m Apollo 331254 5868098.6 353.9 211.3 -77.7 SDDSC069 HQ 385.8 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.19 234 -59 SDDSC070 HQ In progress plan 950m Rising Sun 331031.5 5868097.6 325.1 231 -74.5 SDDSC071 HQ In progress plan 320m Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.19 232 -51 SDDTS001 NQ 179.75 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525 156 -50 SDDTS002 NQ 182.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525 111 -42 SDDTS003 NQ Plan 200m Tonstal 336788 5870637 525 111 -73

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole from to width Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC056 77 78.0 1.0 0.1 7.4 11.7 SDDSC056 132 151.6 19.6 1.0 0.3 1.5 including 134.5 135.0 0.5 9.9 10.0 25.7 including 150.12 150.6 0.5 6.3 0.0 6.3 SDDSC056 172.6 175.0 2.4 3.5 0.2 3.8 including 173.8 174.4 0.6 9.9 0.6 10.8 SDDSC057 325.2 331.0 5.8 0.6 0.9 1.9 including 328.2 329.0 0.8 2.0 6.1 11.7 SDDSC061 656 664.0 8.0 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC061 688 700.0 12.0 7.4 0.0 7.4 including 691.05 691.4 0.3 249.5 0.0 249.5 SDDSC063 24 26.7 2.7 3.4 0.7 4.4 including 26.2 26.7 0.5 12.2 3.2 17.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 >0.1g/t AuEq.

Drill Hole from to width Au g/t Sb % SDDSC056 117 118 1.0 0.3 0.2 SDDSC056 118 119 1.0 1.7 0.0 SDDSC056 119 120 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 120 121 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC056 121 122 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC056 122 123 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 124 126 2.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 126 127 1.0 0.3 0.1 SDDSC056 127 128 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 128 129 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC056 130 131 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 131 132 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 132 132.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 SDDSC056 132.3 133 0.7 0.6 0.0 SDDSC056 133 133.6 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC056 133.6 134.5 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 134.5 135 0.5 9.9 10.0 SDDSC056 135 136 1.0 1.2 0.0 SDDSC056 137.1 137.95 0.9 0.3 0.1 SDDSC056 137.95 139 1.1 1.5 0.0 SDDSC056 139 140 1.0 1.7 0.0 SDDSC056 140 141 1.0 1.2 0.1 SDDSC056 141 142 1.0 1.0 0.0 SDDSC056 142 143 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 143 144 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 144 145.5 1.5 1.0 0.0 SDDSC056 145.5 146.75 1.3 0.4 0.0 SDDSC056 146.75 147.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC056 148.61 149.5 0.9 0.7 0.0 SDDSC056 149.5 150.12 0.6 0.7 0.0 SDDSC056 150.12 150.6 0.5 6.3 0.0 SDDSC056 150.6 151.6 1.0 0.6 0.0 SDDSC056 153.45 153.9 0.5 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 163.9 164.58 0.7 0.6 0.0 SDDSC056 164.7 165.35 0.7 0.6 0.0 SDDSC056 167.8 168.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC056 172.6 173.18 0.6 0.3 0.0 SDDSC056 173.18 173.8 0.6 3.3 0.0 SDDSC056 173.8 174.4 0.6 9.9 0.6 SDDSC056 174.4 175 0.6 0.5 0.1 SDDSC056 175 175.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 242.65 243.65 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 243.65 244.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 244.2 245.3 1.1 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 325.2 326.2 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC057 326.2 327.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 SDDSC057 327.2 328.2 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 328.2 329 0.8 2.0 6.1 SDDSC057 329 330 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 330 331 1.0 0.4 0.1 SDDSC057 331 332 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 332 333 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC057 333 334 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 334 335 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 335 335.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 335.4 336.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 336.4 337.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 337.1 337.7 0.6 0.3 0.1 SDDSC057 337.7 338.15 0.5 0.4 0.0 SDDSC057 338.15 339.05 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 339.05 340.05 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC057 340.05 340.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC057 347 348 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 351 352 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC057 353.7 354.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC057 354.7 355.35 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC058 121 121.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 SDDSC058 138 139 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 148.5 149.45 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC058 208 209 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 220 221 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 223 224 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 224 225 1.0 0.2 0.2 SDDSC058 225 226.4 1.4 0.3 0.0 SDDSC058 226.4 227 0.6 0.2 0.1 SDDSC058 229 230 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC058 231 231.75 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 233 233.95 1.0 0.5 0.2 SDDSC058 233.95 234.5 0.6 0.9 0.3 SDDSC058 234.5 235.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 SDDSC058 235.3 236 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 265.8 266.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 SDDSC058 268 269 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 655 656 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC061 656 656.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 SDDSC061 656.8 657.35 0.6 1.2 0.1 SDDSC061 657.35 658.22 0.9 0.6 0.0 SDDSC061 658.22 659.06 0.8 1.5 0.0 SDDSC061 659.06 659.5 0.4 1.7 0.1 SDDSC061 659.5 660.32 0.8 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 660.32 661.02 0.7 0.8 0.0 SDDSC061 661.02 662 1.0 3.6 0.4 SDDSC061 662 663 1.0 0.5 0.0 SDDSC061 663 663.3 0.3 1.8 0.2 SDDSC061 663.3 664 0.7 0.3 0.0 SDDSC061 673 674 1.0 0.8 0.0 SDDSC061 674 675 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 677 678 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC061 688 689 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC061 689 689.9 0.9 4.1 0.0 SDDSC061 691.05 691.35 0.3 249.5 0.0 SDDSC061 691.35 692.25 0.9 1.5 0.0 SDDSC061 692.25 692.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 692.6 693.4 0.8 0.6 0.0 SDDSC061 693.4 693.8 0.4 4.1 0.0 SDDSC061 693.8 694.25 0.5 3.5 0.0 SDDSC061 694.25 695.1 0.9 4.0 0.0 SDDSC061 697 697.9 0.9 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 699 700 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 711 712 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 712 713 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 714.01 715 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 724 725 1.0 0.8 0.0 SDDSC061 725 726 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC061 727 728 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 728 729 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 729 730 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 733 734 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 735 736 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC061 736 737 1.0 0.6 0.0 SDDSC061 737 738 1.0 0.5 0.0 SDDSC061 745 746 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 746 746.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 746.6 747.4 0.8 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 747.4 748.55 1.2 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 748.55 749.5 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC061 749.5 750 0.5 0.3 0.0 SDDSC061 756.8 758 1.2 0.1 0.0 SDDSC061 758 759.1 1.1 0.7 0.0 SDDSC061 767 768 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 768 769 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC061 769 770 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC063 22.3 23 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC063 23 24 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC063 24 24.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 SDDSC063 24.5 25.2 0.7 0.8 0.0 SDDSC063 25.2 26.2 1.0 2.3 0.0 SDDSC063 26.2 26.7 0.5 12.2 3.2 SDDSC063 26.7 27.8 1.1 0.2 0.0 SDDSC065 26.2 26.85 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC065 26.85 27.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC065 31.5 32.5 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC065 34.1 35 0.9 0.2 0.0

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746639/Mawsons-Subsidiary-SXG-Reports-2495-gt-Gold-over-03-metres-in-270-metre-Step-Out-at-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia