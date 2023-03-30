Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A3CTLP ISIN: SE0016276109 Ticker-Symbol: 8Q2 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Rizzo Group AB (34/23)

With effect from March 31, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 11, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   RIZZO TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051498              
Order book ID:  289486                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
