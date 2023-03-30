Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Rizzo Group AB (34/23)

With effect from March 31, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 11, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: RIZZO TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051498 Order book ID: 289486 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com