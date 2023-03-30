Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

HOUSTON -- NextDecade to Establish Permanent Conservation at the Las Lomas Area Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Clarifies Recent News Articles about its Financial Advisors Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO's 2022 Sustainability Report Shows Solid Progress Issuer: AGCO

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Exclusively for Business Event Participants: Sustainable experiences available only in Yokohama Issuer: Yokohama Convention and Visitors Bureau

MILWAUKEE -- Physicians Realty Trust Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award Issuer: Physicians Realty Trust

DULUTH, Ga. -- Asbury Automotive Group Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

BOSTON -- Simplifying for Clients Starts with Simplifying from Within How Mercury Created a 2-Page Employee Handbook Issuer: Mercury

ATLANTA -- Family Dollar Enhances Youth Empowerment Resources to Support Teens Advocating for Positive Community Change Issuer: Boys Girls Clubs of America and Family Dollar

PARIS -- Responsible Mica Initiative Publishes 2022 Annual Report Detailing Progress in Empowering Communities and Eradicating Child Labor Issuer: Responsible Mica Initiative

ZURICH -- RepRisk Launches ESG Risk Data on Snowflake Marketplace Issuer: RepRisk

DENVER -- United in Purpose: CSG Launches Inaugural Impact Report Issuer: CSG

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- CF Industries Publishes 2022 Sustainability and Annual Reports Issuer: CF Industries Holdings, Inc

TORONTO -- STEER Announces Execution of Definitive Agreements and Conditional Approval of TSXV for an $18 Million Direct Investment Involving its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Reduces Carbon Emissions Per Employee by Nearly 50%; 4 Years Ahead of Schedule Issuer: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Introduces InduX Electrical Steel at Ceres Global Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Performs in Top 50 in World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Nature Benchmark Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

PARIS -- European Company Works Council Statement on Teleperformance's Decision to Continue Full-service Content Moderation Issuer: Teleperformance

PARIS -- Teleperformance Announces Continuation of Full-service Content Moderation Issuer: Teleperformance

FREDERICK, Md. -- FCPS and Battelle Announce $34,000 in STEM Mini-Grants Issuer: Battelle

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Agriculture Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Providence Farm Collective Issuer: AGCO

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Receives Forest Stewardship Council Certification and Celebrates 1.3 Million Trees Planted With the Arbor Day Foundation Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- 2022 Impact Report Highlights How Berry Global Drives Meaningful ESG Progress Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

CHICAGO SEATTLE -- Baker Tilly Teams Up with Ever.green to Create First Marketplace for Clean Energy Tax Credits Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Launches Podcast: Steel Stories by U. S. Steel Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Motor Continues Commitment to Reduce Carbon Footprint with Investment in Andes, a CO2 Removal Biotechnology Startup Issuer: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

BOSTON -- Impact Engagement Pioneer WeSpire is now a Certified B Corporation Issuer: WeSpire

SINGAPORE -- New Global Prize For Sustainable Finance Literacy Launched As Sim Kee Boon Institute Named Knowledge Partner of the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards Issuer: The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Surpasses Emissions Reduction Goals and Issues Updated Science-Based Targets in Line with 1.5°C Climate Ambition Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

ROCHESTER, Mich. -- Pangea Achieves Leather Working Group Gold for Sustainable Leather Operations Issuer: Pangea

MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters Corporation Listed as No. 5 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023 List Issuer: Waters Corporation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Intuit Announces Innovative, Multiyear Fund to Support Solar Power and Provide Educational Opportunities Issuer: Intuit Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Associates Help the Environment During Publix Serves Week Issuer: Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hilton Grand Vacations Partners with American Red Cross to Kick Off "Early Giving Day" Campaign in Support of Disaster Relief Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

TOKYO -- Innovation in Resistance Management: VECTRONTM T500, a New Vector Control Product, is Prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) Issuer: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- United States Steel Corporation Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for 2023 Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

TOKYO -- Kao Included in the World's Most Ethical Companies® List for a Record 17th Consecutive Year Issuer: Kao Corporation

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Ethisphere Names Henry Schein as One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 12th Consecutive Year Issuer: Henry Schein, Inc.

PHOENIX -- Ethisphere Announces the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies Issuer: Ethisphere

CINCINNATI -- Cintas' LED Lighting Transition Nears Completion Issuer: Cintas Corporation

NEW YORK -- Jason Rissman Joins NationSwell as Chief Experience Officer Issuer: NationSwell

PARIS -- ERS Raises €5M to Develop High-Integrity Restoration Standard for Voluntary Carbon Markets Issuer: Ecosystem Restoration Standard

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Named One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Fifth Consecutive Year Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Honored With Multiple Workplace and Employment Practices Awards Issuer: Cintas Corporation

LOS ANGELES -- Next Level Apparel and Oritain Partner to Provide Origin Verification for Worldwide Cotton Program Issuer: Next Level Apparel

TORONTO -- STEER Provides Update on Previously-Announced $18 Million Direct Investment Involving Its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Organon Launches "Her Plan is Her Power," a New Global Initiative to Reduce Unplanned Pregnancies Where Need is Great and Disparities Exist Issuer: Organon Co.

LONDON -- Cedo Drives Green Agenda With New Group Sustainability Director Issuer: Cedo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Welcome to the Future of Climate-Smart Farming: Introducing Agrology's Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System, the Only System to Continuously Monitor Quantify Soil Carbon Flux Issuer: Agrology

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel and CarbonFree Ink MoU to Capture CO2 Emissions at One of the Largest Integrated Steel Mills in North America Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

WHIPPANY, N.J. -- Bayer Fund Awards More than $13M to U.S. Nonprofit Organizations in 2022, Following Latest Round of Grants Totaling $5.2M Issuer: Bayer Fund

NEW YORK -- Clarity AI Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 Issuer: Clarity AI

NEW YORK -- BuildESG Adds ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) Reporting Feature to its ESG Insights Platform Issuer: BuildESG

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Partners With The Hidden Genius Project to Help Black Male Youth Acquire Digital Skills and Enter the Tech Sector Issuer: Comcast Corporation

DULUTH, Ga. ZURICH -- AGCO Donates $650,000 to Support UNICEF's Emergency Efforts in Türkiye Issuer: AGCO

NEW YORK -- American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation Launch Third Year of $1 Million Grant Program "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" Issuer: American Express Company

PHOENIX -- University of Phoenix Directors of Student Diversity and Inclusion to be Featured Guest Speakers at Greater Phoenix Chamber DEI Employer Forum Issuer: University of Phoenix

LONDON -- Zero100 Announces New Advisory Board Member Issuer: Zero100

