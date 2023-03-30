Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
HOUSTON -- NextDecade to Establish Permanent Conservation at the Las Lomas Area Issuer: NextDecade Corporation
HOUSTON -- NextDecade Clarifies Recent News Articles about its Financial Advisors Issuer: NextDecade Corporation
DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO's 2022 Sustainability Report Shows Solid Progress Issuer: AGCO
YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Exclusively for Business Event Participants: Sustainable experiences available only in Yokohama Issuer: Yokohama Convention and Visitors Bureau
MILWAUKEE -- Physicians Realty Trust Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award Issuer: Physicians Realty Trust
DULUTH, Ga. -- Asbury Automotive Group Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
BOSTON -- Simplifying for Clients Starts with Simplifying from Within How Mercury Created a 2-Page Employee Handbook Issuer: Mercury
ATLANTA -- Family Dollar Enhances Youth Empowerment Resources to Support Teens Advocating for Positive Community Change Issuer: Boys Girls Clubs of America and Family Dollar
PARIS -- Responsible Mica Initiative Publishes 2022 Annual Report Detailing Progress in Empowering Communities and Eradicating Child Labor Issuer: Responsible Mica Initiative
ZURICH -- RepRisk Launches ESG Risk Data on Snowflake Marketplace Issuer: RepRisk
DENVER -- United in Purpose: CSG Launches Inaugural Impact Report Issuer: CSG
DEERFIELD, Ill. -- CF Industries Publishes 2022 Sustainability and Annual Reports Issuer: CF Industries Holdings, Inc
TORONTO -- STEER Announces Execution of Definitive Agreements and Conditional Approval of TSXV for an $18 Million Direct Investment Involving its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.
PARIS -- Teleperformance Reduces Carbon Emissions Per Employee by Nearly 50%; 4 Years Ahead of Schedule Issuer: Teleperformance
PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Introduces InduX Electrical Steel at Ceres Global Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Performs in Top 50 in World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Nature Benchmark Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.
PARIS -- European Company Works Council Statement on Teleperformance's Decision to Continue Full-service Content Moderation Issuer: Teleperformance
PARIS -- Teleperformance Announces Continuation of Full-service Content Moderation Issuer: Teleperformance
FREDERICK, Md. -- FCPS and Battelle Announce $34,000 in STEM Mini-Grants Issuer: Battelle
DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Agriculture Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Providence Farm Collective Issuer: AGCO
DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Receives Forest Stewardship Council Certification and Celebrates 1.3 Million Trees Planted With the Arbor Day Foundation Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- 2022 Impact Report Highlights How Berry Global Drives Meaningful ESG Progress Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.
CHICAGO SEATTLE -- Baker Tilly Teams Up with Ever.green to Create First Marketplace for Clean Energy Tax Credits Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP
PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Launches Podcast: Steel Stories by U. S. Steel Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Motor Continues Commitment to Reduce Carbon Footprint with Investment in Andes, a CO2 Removal Biotechnology Startup Issuer: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
BOSTON -- Impact Engagement Pioneer WeSpire is now a Certified B Corporation Issuer: WeSpire
SINGAPORE -- New Global Prize For Sustainable Finance Literacy Launched As Sim Kee Boon Institute Named Knowledge Partner of the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards Issuer: The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Surpasses Emissions Reduction Goals and Issues Updated Science-Based Targets in Line with 1.5°C Climate Ambition Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.
ROCHESTER, Mich. -- Pangea Achieves Leather Working Group Gold for Sustainable Leather Operations Issuer: Pangea
MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters Corporation Listed as No. 5 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023 List Issuer: Waters Corporation
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Intuit Announces Innovative, Multiyear Fund to Support Solar Power and Provide Educational Opportunities Issuer: Intuit Inc.
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Associates Help the Environment During Publix Serves Week Issuer: Publix
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hilton Grand Vacations Partners with American Red Cross to Kick Off "Early Giving Day" Campaign in Support of Disaster Relief Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
TOKYO -- Innovation in Resistance Management: VECTRONTM T500, a New Vector Control Product, is Prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) Issuer: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
PITTSBURGH -- United States Steel Corporation Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for 2023 Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
TOKYO -- Kao Included in the World's Most Ethical Companies® List for a Record 17th Consecutive Year Issuer: Kao Corporation
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Ethisphere Names Henry Schein as One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 12th Consecutive Year Issuer: Henry Schein, Inc.
PHOENIX -- Ethisphere Announces the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies Issuer: Ethisphere
CINCINNATI -- Cintas' LED Lighting Transition Nears Completion Issuer: Cintas Corporation
NEW YORK -- Jason Rissman Joins NationSwell as Chief Experience Officer Issuer: NationSwell
PARIS -- ERS Raises €5M to Develop High-Integrity Restoration Standard for Voluntary Carbon Markets Issuer: Ecosystem Restoration Standard
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Named One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Fifth Consecutive Year Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.
CINCINNATI -- Cintas Honored With Multiple Workplace and Employment Practices Awards Issuer: Cintas Corporation
LOS ANGELES -- Next Level Apparel and Oritain Partner to Provide Origin Verification for Worldwide Cotton Program Issuer: Next Level Apparel
TORONTO -- STEER Provides Update on Previously-Announced $18 Million Direct Investment Involving Its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Organon Launches "Her Plan is Her Power," a New Global Initiative to Reduce Unplanned Pregnancies Where Need is Great and Disparities Exist Issuer: Organon Co.
LONDON -- Cedo Drives Green Agenda With New Group Sustainability Director Issuer: Cedo
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Welcome to the Future of Climate-Smart Farming: Introducing Agrology's Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System, the Only System to Continuously Monitor Quantify Soil Carbon Flux Issuer: Agrology
PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel and CarbonFree Ink MoU to Capture CO2 Emissions at One of the Largest Integrated Steel Mills in North America Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
WHIPPANY, N.J. -- Bayer Fund Awards More than $13M to U.S. Nonprofit Organizations in 2022, Following Latest Round of Grants Totaling $5.2M Issuer: Bayer Fund
NEW YORK -- Clarity AI Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 Issuer: Clarity AI
NEW YORK -- BuildESG Adds ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) Reporting Feature to its ESG Insights Platform Issuer: BuildESG
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Partners With The Hidden Genius Project to Help Black Male Youth Acquire Digital Skills and Enter the Tech Sector Issuer: Comcast Corporation
DULUTH, Ga. ZURICH -- AGCO Donates $650,000 to Support UNICEF's Emergency Efforts in Türkiye Issuer: AGCO
NEW YORK -- American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation Launch Third Year of $1 Million Grant Program "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" Issuer: American Express Company
PHOENIX -- University of Phoenix Directors of Student Diversity and Inclusion to be Featured Guest Speakers at Greater Phoenix Chamber DEI Employer Forum Issuer: University of Phoenix
LONDON -- Zero100 Announces New Advisory Board Member Issuer: Zero100
