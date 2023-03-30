Halberd Corporation: Halberd and Mississippi State University Sign Agreement to Conduct Pre-Clinical Model Tests of Nasal Spray to Block Negative Effects of Head Trauma

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and Mississippi State University (MSU) signed an agreement outlining the testing in pre-clinical models which will be conducted at MSU. The testing will focus on Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray designed to mitigate the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), when administered shortly after sustaining head trauma. The work will be conducted starting April 10, 2023 and is expected to be completed by October 10, 2023 and will be under the direction of Dr. Russell Carr, of the College of Veterinary Medicine, as the Principal Investigator.

A traumatic head injury initiates a cascade of over-production of certain proteins and inflammatory cytokines in the brain. This over-production, depending on the magnitude of the injury, often manifests itself in neurological changes in behavior, such as PTSD, aggression and suicidal thoughts. Halberd's nasal spray is designed to counteract these TBI-related complications by blocking the over-production mechanism and allowing the brain to recover naturally. The benefits of such an approach in treating head injuries to military personnel, contact sports athletes and ordinary people who experience head trauma are monumental.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Our patent-pending formulation combines three primary ingredients working in concert to counteract the pathophysiologic changes which occur in traumatic brain injury."

Dr. Carr stated "This approach of simultaneously targeting multiple pathways involved in the onset of damage following traumatic brain injury is extremely innovative and incorporating the delivery of this therapeutic into a nose spray should greatly enhance its effectiveness. We are pleased to be involved in the development of this strategy for the treatment of TBI and are excited about its potential."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "This agreement was due in a large part to the efforts of David Wilson, a licensed Professional Counselor, entrepreneur, and a Halberd Advisor/Consultant working closely with Dr. Carr and Halberd's technical staff, to bring this agreement to fruition. Because of the complexity of this experimentation and its revolutionary nature, this agreement has taken considerable time and effort in the planning. We are very pleased to have come to an agreement with Mississippi State University and look forward to a successful outcome."

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

