Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Hires Ellie Doty as Chief Marketing Officer

Doty Will Be in Charge of Leading Branding, Messaging and Communications for Dolphin and its Investment Ventures

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment, hospitality and technology marketing agency and premium content production company announced today that industry veteran Ellie Doty has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer responsible for branding, messaging and communications for Dolphin to all audiences and stakeholders. Doty reports directly to Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce Ellie Doty as Dolphin's Chief Marketing Officer," said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "So many of our investment ventures want to not only tap into our leading PR and influencer marketing agencies, but also covet the expertise of an experienced Fortune 500 CMO, who can orchestrate the campaign between all of our companies. Ellie's proven track record of designing strategy and executing for multi-location, iconic brands across the globe, leading and building diverse teams and delivering high impact business results make her an important and timely addition to our executive leadership team."

With over twenty years of experience, Ms. Doty has an established and impressive career track record including 8 years in the CMO position for leading global consumer brands like Taco Bell, KFC, Chili's and, most recently, Burger King where she led all marketing functions. For the past year, Ms. Doty has translated this expertise across several sectors including hospitality, tech, entertainment, Web3, beauty, lifestyle and SaaS as well as assisting start-ups with creating long term brand building growth strategies. Her strengths in brand strategy, team building and driving transformation are key to her appointment. She is also active in DEI initiatives and as an advisor in restaurant technologies.

In her new role, Ms. Doty will help lead all marketing and brand strategy efforts for Dolphin and its investments. In addition, she will be responsible for internal and external messaging and communications for Dolphin Entertainment, while working to frame the Dolphin brand story for consumers, partners and investors.

"After years of buying and creating mass advertising campaigns, I am a believer that the most powerful marketing is earned," said Doty. "Dolphin and all of the Dolphin agencies have a decades-long power position helping brands and talent earn a place in people's lives, especially in spaces that shape culture, like film, television, music, gaming, hospitality and tech. I'm thrilled to have the chance to share in telling that story and building the future with this team."

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, B/HI (a division of 42West) and We Come In Peace we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

