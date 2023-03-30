DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)
OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)
DEALING DATE: 29/03/2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 213.1040
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 197717
CODE: EUMV
ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 233902 EQS News ID: 1597319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
