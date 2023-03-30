Issuer: Quantumrock GmbH
AI Asset Tech company launches chatbot for asset management professionals and investors, with registrations now open for beta access.
Munich, Germany, March 30, 2023 - Quantumrock GmbH, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for asset management, is proud to announce the release of ChatAM, the most advanced and innovative chatbot tool available for asset management professionals and investors today.
"Quantumrock's ChatAM is a game changer not only in the world of AI-driven chatbots but also for the entire asset management industry. For the first time will investors and asset managers get access to advanced information, such as machine learning-generated stock market predictions, normally only available to an elite few." - Stefan Tittel, CEO of Quantumrock
Beta access to ChatAM is now available at www.chatam.ai
About quantumrock
quantumrock is an AssetTech company developing institutional-grade investment solutions from rare and unique alpha sources. The firm's proprietary, cutting-edge AI platform turns the time-consuming and error-prone process of finding new alpha sources into a scientific, automated, and scalable operation. The AssetTech firm's client base is spread across the globe and ranges from large multinational banks to local family offices and technology companies. quantumrock collaborates with big-name product partners such as Deutsche Bank and niche experts who are using quantumrock's solutions for their funds and products. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and comprises 32 international deep tech engineers, capital market experts and top international executives from the banking and technology sector as employees and advisors.
