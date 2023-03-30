Issuer: Quantumrock GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

AI Asset Tech company launches chatbot for asset management professionals and investors, with registrations now open for beta access. Munich, Germany, March 30, 2023 - Quantumrock GmbH, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for asset management, is proud to announce the release of ChatAM, the most advanced and innovative chatbot tool available for asset management professionals and investors today.

ChatAM is the first generative AI-powered chatbot that can provide comprehensive insights for asset management. By combining proprietary data from Quantumrock's machine learning trading models and a multitude of public data with OpenAI's GPT-3.5 large language models, investors and asset managers will be able to get, for the first time, hedge fund-grade investment insights delivered in a user-friendly conversational format.



ChatAM revolutionizes users' access to information and the way they interact with both technology and wealth managers by providing a seamless, personalized, and intuitive conversational experience. Powered by state-of- the-art GPT-3.5 technology merged with vast amounts of proprietary data, ChatAM is the culmination of years of research and development, aiming to revolutionize the asset management industry. Key Features of ChatAM: Asset management expertise: ChatAM is specialized in generating hedge fund-like responses to a wide range of questions and topics within asset management and related fields with the aim of identifying alpha. Up-to-date information: ChatAM is being trained every day on a massive amount of proprietary data generated daily by quantumrock's AI platform and public information such as market commentaries. This makes it a valuable tool for asset management professionals and investors seeking up-to-date information on topics such as stock predictions, factor selection, and market trends. Continuous learning: quantumrock's machine learning prediction algorithms adapt and improve over time, ensuring that ChatAM stays relevant and up-to-date with the evolving needs of its users. Advanced AI conversational capabilities: The use of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 technology enables ChatAM to understand complex queries, hold in-depth conversations, and provide accurate and relevant responses, significantly improving customer satisfaction. Contextual understanding: The cutting-edge natural language processing technology GPT-3.5 enables ChatAM to comprehend context, sentiment, and user intent, ensuring more meaningful and accurate interactions. "Quantumrock's ChatAM is a game changer not only in the world of AI-driven chatbots but also for the entire asset management industry. For the first time will investors and asset managers get access to advanced information, such as machine learning-generated stock market predictions, normally only available to an elite few." - Stefan Tittel, CEO of Quantumrock Beta access to ChatAM is now available at www.chatam.ai About quantumrock quantumrock is an AssetTech company developing institutional-grade investment solutions from rare and unique alpha sources. The firm's proprietary, cutting-edge AI platform turns the time-consuming and error-prone process of finding new alpha sources into a scientific, automated, and scalable operation. The AssetTech firm's client base is spread across the globe and ranges from large multinational banks to local family offices and technology companies. quantumrock collaborates with big-name product partners such as Deutsche Bank and niche experts who are using quantumrock's solutions for their funds and products. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and comprises 32 international deep tech engineers, capital market experts and top international executives from the banking and technology sector as employees and advisors. Contact for inquiries: David Beck // beck@quantumrock.ai // +49 89 255 42 194 // www.quantumrock.ai



