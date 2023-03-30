Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) ("GHG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jeff Nagel has joined the Company's Advisory Board as its Product Manufacturing Advisor.

Mr. Nagel is a veteran in the natural biologics drug discovery and manufacturing space, with more than 15 years' experience in the industry. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable to Global Hemp Group Inc. both as an advisor to the R&D Division in their ongoing development of various hemp-based products and technologies, as well assisting Management in their continuing discussions with various manufacturers and distributors in the sublicensing of its exclusive license of Patents and Intellectual Property acquired from Apollon Formularies, plc ("Apollon") earlier this year.

Jeff is currently Vice-President and Director of Medical Product Development at Apollon Formularies plc and was responsible for the production and manufacturing of all of the Apollon products demonstrated to be successful in killing breast and prostate cancer cells in Apollon's preclinical independent testing at BIOENSIS laboratories and currently sold by physician prescription in Jamaica. He was also responsible for manufacturing all of the natural biologics based medical products for the cancer clinical trials.

In the event that GHG exercises its option to acquire the entirety of the Apollon assets per the binding Letter of Intent executed between the Parties (for further detail on the transaction, see the news release of January 11, 2023 and March 20, 2023), the Company will look to bring on Mr. Nagel as its Vice-President and Director of Global Manufacturing ("DGM"). As VP and DGM Jeff's role will be to oversee the Company's global manufacturing operations of the Apollon products, including product development, quality control, and supply chain management, and work closely with the Company's executive team to develop and execute manufacturing strategies that align with the company's overall goals and objectives.

"I am excited to join the team at Global Hemp Group, Inc. and contribute to the growth and success of the company," said Nagel. "I believe that the recent exclusive intellectual property licenses procured from Apollon opens the door for the creation of some amazing and innovative new products in the natural biologics space!"

"Jeff's extensive experience and expertise in manufacturing and product formulation will greatly assist the Company as it talks to manufacturers and distributors about sublicensing and monetizing GHG's exclusive licenses from Apollon" said Stephen Barnhill, Jr, Interim CEO of Global Hemp Group, Inc. "We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to working with him to take this segment of our business to the next level."

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) is focused on developing and promoting hemp-based products that are sustainable, environmentally friendly, and have a positive impact on society. To further support and innovate, GHG has established a R&D Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. whose career has focused in the areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team is initially focused on development of Environmentally Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Cannabinoid Extraction from Hemp.

Subscribe to the GHG YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtjFn9dOyHMxJee-_37MTrw

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalhempgrp

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hemp_global/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hemp_Global

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/18596421

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Investor Relations

Tel: 778-726-2900

info@globalhempgroup.com

www.globalhempgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, and the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of Page 2 of 2 preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160554