JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor GBM Spotlight Event Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals

- Live moderated video webcast with members of CNS Pharmaceuticals management and Key Opinion Leader, Professor Michael Weller, MD, on Tuesday, April 4th at 3:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor GBM Spotlight Event on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Access the event here.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will be joined by Key Opinion Leader Professor Michael Weller, MD, to discuss GBM, the unmet need and the work CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Dr. Weller is a leading Neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland and as the National Coordinating Investigator for CNS Pharmaceuticals' potentially pivotal study. Over the course of his career, Dr. Weller has focused his practice and research on the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors, including immunotherapy, and has been involved in major practice-changing clinical trials including the registration trial for temozolomide in glioblastoma. He has received several awards in recognition of his important contributions to cancer research, including the German Cancer Award in 2007. He has co-authored more than 550 original publications in peer-reviewed journals and is on the Executive Board of the European Association for Neuro-Oncology (EANO), serving as President of EANO from 2014-2016.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor GBM Spotlight Event Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

