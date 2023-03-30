Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023 | 17:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Outokumpu (78/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Outokumpu Oyj (Outokumpu) held today, March
30, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.10 per share
in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The Ex-date is March
31, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu (OUT1V3). 

 For further information, please see the attached file.

