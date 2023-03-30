NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Outokumpu (78/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Outokumpu Oyj (Outokumpu) held today, March 30, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.10 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The Ex-date is March 31, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu (OUT1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1130959