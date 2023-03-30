Simpplr Survey Reveals Over 61 Percent of Companies Are Concerned About Recruiting and Retaining Frontline Employees

More than one-third of companies lack the right technology to effectively communicate, engage, and retain their frontline employees

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Simpplr , the leading AI-powered employee experience platform, announced the results of their extensive 2023 Frontline Worker Survey conducted with 1,500 HR executives of organizations in which more than 20% of their workforce comprises frontline employees.

The survey revealed that more than 30% of companies lack the technology to adequately engage frontline employees and that 54% of companies recognize that failing to help frontline employees stay connected and engaged is costing them productivity. They also find a technology gap is making it more difficult to retain (37% of respondents) and recruit (38%) talent.

"Frontline employees make up 80% of the global workforce, but many organizations lack the technology and communication channels to keep them engaged and connected to the rest of the organization," said Paige Leidig, Simpplr's Chief Marketing Officer. "Simpplr is keenly aware of this gap, and it's the reason we created a mobile-first intranet that can provide companies with the right communication channels to elevate their employee experience and connect with employees in a seamless way wherever and however they work."

Companies Lack the Right Technology to Adequately Engage Frontline Employees

Over half (54%) of respondents reported the lack of engagement amongst their frontline employees impacts their productivity. Frontline employees regularly miss important company communications, especially if they are infrequent and disjointed.

Lack of Consistent Frontline Employee Communication

40% of companies surveyed say they communicate with frontline employees only once a week.

When it comes to connecting, including, and supporting frontline employees, 60% favor including them in more organizational opportunities, events, and activities despite these channels not being conducive to the way frontline employees work.

Frontline Employees Need Leadership and Team Support to Stay Engaged

The survey revealed that frontline employees value the relationship they have with their manager and team, with 60% of respondents saying it is the most important part of delivering an exceptional employee experience. Many frontline employees can't receive direct communications from their supervisors, as most don't have a corporate email address, which can impact the connection they have with their leader and team.

Using a mobile app to connect and engage with frontline employees addresses these challenges. Simpplr's mobile-first employee experience platform lets frontline worker organizations deliver rich communications, create personalized experiences, see real-time employee insights, and ultimately, keep frontline employees connected and engaged with the rest of the organization.

To learn more about Simpplr, please visit Simpplr.com . View the results of the 2023 Frontline Worker Survey here .

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the leading AI-powered employee experience platform. Organizations use Simpplr's forward-looking, adaptable products to deliver personalized experiences that inspire and engage their employees. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish.

Trusted by more than 700+ leading brands, including Zoom, Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance.

Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

