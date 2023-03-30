CoinW's Global Social Welfare Program Celebrates Successful Puppy Day Event and Donates 3,000 USDT to Stray Dog Rescue Organizations

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Recent data shows that there are over 600 million stray dogs globally, and this number continues to rise. On March 27th, CoinW, MiloInu, BinaryX, and Assure Wallet collaborated on a Twitter charity event named CoinW Puppy Day. The event garnered substantial support and engagement from numerous users, with an estimated overall exposure of nearly 400,000. For each retweet of the event, a specific amount of love was donated to stray dogs. The charity event successfully raised $3,000 in donations, which CoinW employees in Turkey, Malaysia, and India will directly donate to various stray dog rescue organizations.

As a socially responsible company, the CoinW Social Welfare Charity Foundation remains committed to promoting and participating in various social welfare undertakings worldwide. The Foundation recognizes its corporate social responsibility and acknowledges the importance of contributing to social welfare programs. The platform's mission is closely intertwined with its public welfare responsibilities, and it is hoped that the fire of public welfare will continue to spread rapidly on a larger scale.

According to the World Animal Protection organization, there are an estimated 200 million stray dogs worldwide, and over 600 million stray cats. These animals face not only the lack of basic necessities but also the threat of diseases, traffic accidents, abuse, and violence. The problem is particularly severe in developing countries where the issue is compounded by inadequate infrastructure and funding for animal welfare. To address this global crisis, numerous individuals, and organizations have been working to provide shelters, food, and medical care for these animals. CoinW's efforts to protect stray animals include supporting sterilization programs, establishing animal shelters, and launching adoption campaigns, all of which have helped to raise awareness of the issue and promote more significant public participation in animal welfare efforts. A variety of initiatives were launched in multiple countries, including Beijing, Shanghai, Turkey, Malaysia, and India, as part of its corporate social responsibility to make a significant impact on the lives of animals in need.

Recognizing that the responsibility for helping stray animals extends beyond just animal rescue organizations, CoinW has established a social welfare charity fund in 2022 and launched a comprehensive "Stray Dog Care Plan". This initiative calls for builders, project teams, and industry organizations in the Web3 field to join together and donate funds and materials through various rescue channels. By improving the living environment of small animals in rescue stations worldwide, CoinW aims to inspire more people to participate in the protection and rescue of stray animals through the power of enterprises. Through initiatives like these, the exchange platform is living up to its commitment to create a more compassionate world.

CoinW is planning to launch an official website that focuses on public welfare activities soon. This website will utilize diverse methods to rescue stray animals, encourage user participation, promote the concepts of love and social welfare, and inspire individuals to contribute their own resources. According to the head of social welfare at CoinW, the company aims to go beyond simply rescuing animals and extend their animal care plan to address the root causes of animal abandonment. They hope to promote the idea of equal companionship between people and pets and create a better living environment for stray animals through the joint efforts of society.

