Crystal Lake, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - A unique and largely unknown niche is being launched by Shepherd Premier Senior Living in a bid to revolutionize the senior living industry: Boutique Senior Living. According to the company this term describes assisted living homes with 10-20 beds in a cozy residential setting. Boutique Senior Living has gained popularity in recent years as a result of COVID-19's problems in traditional "big-box" facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light many of the issues facing traditional senior living facilities. As the virus spread, these facilities became hotspots for infection, leading to an increase in deaths among residents. The close quarters and shared spaces in these facilities make it difficult to control the spread of infectious diseases. In contrast, Shepherd Premier Senior Living's boutique senior living homes offer a more intimate and personalized environment, with only 10-20 residents per home. This allows for greater social distancing and a more controlled environment, reducing the risk of infection.





Recognizing the need for better senior care, Shepherd Premier Senior Living was created to address the gaps in the industry. The company offers a more personalized and high-quality care experience for seniors by prioritizing quality care over profit. Founded in 2014, the company initially started by converting large luxury estates into 10-16 bed assisted living and memory care homes. Today, Shepherd Premier Senior Living operates five homes with 72 beds and has two more homes with 32 beds pending permits to open in Q1 2023.

The boutique senior living homes provided by Shepherd Premier Senior Living offer a more personalized and family-like environment, creating a better living experience for seniors. The company's mission is to disrupt the senior living industry by bringing better ideas and technology to the forefront, with the goal of providing high-quality care for seniors while offering a unique investment opportunity for investors. The company's success lies in its sincere and genuine approach to caregiving, which prioritizes the health and happiness of seniors above all else.





Shepherd Premier Senior Living's innovative approach to senior living has been well-received by both residents and investors alike. The company's focus on personalized, high-quality care has resulted in a better quality of life for seniors, while the launch of the Boutique Senior Living Fund has opened up unique investment opportunities for those looking to diversify their portfolio.

Additionally, the company's focus on quality care over profit ensures that residents receive the attention and care they need to live full and comfortable lives. The staff-to-resident ratio is higher than in traditional facilities, allowing for more one-on-one attention and care. The smaller size of the homes also creates a family-like atmosphere, where residents and staff develop close relationships that contribute to a better quality of life.

Shepherd Premier Senior Living is hoping to revolutionize the senior living industry by offering a personalized, high-quality care experience for seniors in a boutique setting. The company's innovative approach has garnered attention from both residents and investors, and its continued growth shows the demand for this type of senior living. As the population ages and the demand for senior care continues to rise, Shepherd Premier Senior Living is well-positioned to meet the needs of seniors and investors alike.

