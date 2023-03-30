REVIEWS.ai Launches AI-Powered "Chat with Reviews Data" Feature

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / REVIEWS.ai has launched the AI-powered REVIEWS.ai CHAT.

Since Amazon first launched product reviews in 1997, consumers have used the 5-star rating and review system to share feedback.

Since 1997, product reviews have been a one-way conversation, until today.

REVIEWS.ai CHAT will respond instantly to any question about your products with context and trend data informed by actual customer reviews from sites like Amazon, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, and many others.

Aggregating product reviews from over 50 e-commerce marketplaces worldwide, responses from the AI chatbot reference multiple data points, such as themes, rating and sentiment, tied to every review. This unique model allows for hyper-specific queries referencing customer feedback across custom timeframes and topics about any product added to the tool, including competitor products.

The REVIEWS.ai model is trained specifically for the CPG industry and designed to aid Product Developers, Marketers and E-commerce teams in making better products, product descriptions, better ads and, ultimately, better customer experience.

"For many years we've seen the CPG industry researching and referencing product reviews for better decision making," said Julius Kurushko, REVIEWS.ai Strategy Director. "It's well known that customer feedback is an invaluable source of data for product design and marketing. REVIEWS.ai CHAT makes understanding complex customer feedback trends as easy as having a conversation."

REVIEWS.ai CHAT is the newest AI-powered chatbot to hit the internet in the wake of ChatGPT last fall.

Contrasting the use of the new AI-powered review chatbot to current feedback research methods, Kurushko shared how easy the tool is to use. "Instead of cross referencing data sets, manipulating spreadsheets and searching keywords, all you have to do is type a question about your product. You'll instantly get an answer informed by customer reviews. Considering the tool can also be used to interact with competitors' reviews, we're very excited to see the innovation that will come from forward-thinking brands around the globe."

Early industry feedback from author of The Review Cycle, Matt R. Vance cited the iterative nature of tools like REVIEWS.ai CHAT. "ChatGPT has sparked a new wave of innovation. Although some experts have discovered limitations in it, improvements have already been made in just a few months. REVIEWS.ai CHAT will be no different - it will continue to improve over time. This tool represents one of the largest technology advancements in consumer feedback in our day."

Access to REVIEWS.ai CHAT is currently limited to existing REVIEWS.ai clients and verified CPG industry brands and professionals on a first-come first-serve availability. You can schedule a demo via: https://www.reviews.ai/chat-reviews/

About REVIEWS.ai

REVIEWS.ai is a global technology and data company that aggregates and analyzes product reviews and consumer feedback. Processing over 20 million customer reviews across 50 plus retail sites, REVIEWS.ai is trusted by CPG industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies. Based in Bethesda, MD, with remote team members across the country, the company aids product developers, marketers and e-commerce teams in monitoring rating trends across time and identifying significant customer feedback topics using proprietary natural language processing. Go to REVIEWS.ai to learn more.

