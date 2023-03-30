Amidst the Continuing Growth of FinTech, SumUp Emerges as the Best Financial Partner for American Small Businesses

An ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, the focus on loyalty solutions, and a global presence help the company to offer a unique value proposition for SMBs

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / SumUp, a global financial services company, has been operating in the United States since 2015 with the mission of empowering small American entrepreneurs with the most affordable tools to manage payments and build valuable customer relationships. With the fintech industry continuing to thrive despite recent setbacks in the world economy, SumUp has emerged as the ideal partner for American small businesses.

SumUp Solo, one of the company's card readers

There are several reasons why SumUp is the best financial partner for SMBs. Firstly, the company offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use products: point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, invoicing and gift card issuance services, and a business account that allows customers to manage their money and receive payouts the next day.

"We believe that small business owners are heroes. However, they are left aside by banks and traditional financial services providers. We stand beside them by providing tools that help them to fight against any threats they face and to thrive," said Victor Ho, CEO of SumUp in the United States.

SumUp's expertise in point-of-sale and loyalty solutions was boosted by the acquisition of Fivestars in October 2021 for US$317 million. According to Ho, these products are essential for the success of small businesses in the US. "SMBs suffer from two big problems: the competition with big-box chains that can take them out of business and the loss of control over customer relationships caused by platforms that disintermediate merchants from their customers and charge huge fees. With our POS and loyalty solutions, we enable the success of local businesses by helping them build great customer relationships."

Another reason SumUp's value proposition is unique is its global presence. The company operates across 35 markets on 3 continents, has more than 3,000 employees, and serves more than 4 million merchants globally. "We are the only global financial services company that focuses on SMBs. Every market cooperates with each other, which helps us to develop valuable solutions for our customers at a very fast pace," said Ho.

SumUp also offers an outstanding customer experience. One of the company's core values is called Merchant Care. "We do our best to turn the day of someone who reaches out to for the better. It's our mission to listen to our merchants, to solve their problems, and to learn from them," said Ho.

