Dominion Harbor Group: Pridham & Sheafe Business-Meets-Politics Podcast Debuts On IHeartRadio/Spreaker

Co-Hosted By Patent Licensing Entrepreneurs David Pridham and Brad Sheafe, the Popular Pridham & Sheafe Podcast Offers An Insightful - And Irreverent - Look At The Week In Business And Politics

DALLAS, TX and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / The longstanding and nationally-acclaimed weekly business-meets-politics podcast Pridham & Sheafe has launched on the country's leading podcast platform iHeartRadio/Spreaker. Co-hosted by patent licensing pioneers David Pridham and Brad Sheafe, Pridham & Sheafe tackles the week's top news stories with a unique mix of no-holds-barred opinion and outrageous humor. As the principals in Dallas-based Dominion Harbor Group - the industry's pioneering IP transaction and advisory firm with close to $ 1 billion in revenues generated for clients - (www.dominionharbor.com), David and Brad also share business-building tips from the marketing of a company's own IP and the licensing of patented technologies.

Fast paced and freewheeling, Pridham & Sheafe (formerly titled "IP Frequently") connects the dots between business and politics to help keep business owners and entrepreneur listeners one step ahead when it comes to how the ever-changing governmental policy can impact their companies and careers.

Pridham & Sheafe can be heard on the iHeartRadio, Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcast platforms. Visit the Pridham & Sheafe main podcast page at Pridham and Sheafe (spreaker.com).

About Co-Host David Pridham:

David Pridham serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Group, LLC. He has more than a decade of experience advising clients in the monetization and the acquisition of intellectual property and in complex patent litigation. He is nationally recognized as a leading patent licensing specialist having negotiated hundreds of intellectual property...license agreements that generated hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. In addition, he has been lead strategy counsel on a number of major patent infringement cases that have resulted in hundreds of millions in licensing revenues for his clients and has advised clients on various aspects of intellectual property acquisition.

Prior to launching Dominion Harbor, Mr. Pridham managed his own law firm where he counseled clients ranging from individual inventors to Fortune 500 Companies in intellectual property related litigation, acquisition and monetization and served as the General Counsel and Secretary for Firepond, Inc. He served as a Director of AFG Enterprises USA, Inc until March 1, 2006. Mr. Pridham holds a B.A. from Providence College and J.D. from George Mason University.

About Co-Host Brad Sheafe:

Brad Sheafe brings over two decades of experience in intellectual property, ranging from criminal investigations to patent assertion, prosecution and investment. Additionally, Brad has real-world operational experience having served in executive roles, including being the president of both public and private software companies generating IP of their own.

Brad is a named inventor on several utility and design patents. Brad has successfully navigated the dynamic patent landscape managing the pre- and post-grant prosecution for portfolios earning over $200M in revenues. He led the team that successfully defended an inter partes reexamination on one patent that ended up generating over $50M in licenses. Brad also defended 11 of the earliest inter partes reviews resulting in favorable settlements and has demonstrated unparalleled success with the USPTO. Prior to joining Dominion Harbor, Brad worked as an executive vice-president at IPNav where he engaged in all aspects of IP management, including portfolio evaluation, licensing efforts and litigation strategy.

