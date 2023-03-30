Dolphin Entertainment FY 2022 Revenue Increases 13% to a Record $40.5 Million

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, commented, "2022 was a great year, and we expect 2023 to be even better. In 2022, we reached our stated operational goal, exceeding $40 million in revenue. We also grew our entertainment marketing Super Group with the acquisition of influencer powerhouse Socialyte in Q4. And, finally, we enjoyed our first full year of Dolphin 2.0 ventures, highlighted by entering into production on "The Blue Angels," the first project under our partnership with IMAX for feature documentaries that was announced at the Cannes Film Festival, and by the soft opening of Midnight Theatre later in the year.

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "Moving ahead in 2023, we anticipate completing our marketing Super Group with the acquisition of a live events production company. We also expect to begin to recognize revenues from our current Dolphin 2.0 ventures, including The Blue Angels which is expected to be released in the second half of this year. With the hiring of Fortune 500 industry veteran Ellie Doty as our Chief Marketing Officer, announced earlier today, we now have the leadership in place for the selection and execution of an increased cadence of new Dolphin 2.0 ventures that compensate Dolphin in both cash fees and equity upside."

2022 and Recent Highlights

Total Q4 2022 revenue increased 6% to a record $11.1 million; full year 2022 revenue increased 13% to a record $40.5 million.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $4.6 million includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $1.8 million, impairment of goodwill of $0.9 million, gain on the change in fair value of contingent consideration of $47,285, and non-recurring costs of (i) $0.5 million related to acquisition costs and (ii) legal and professional fees of approximately $0.6 million related to the restatement of our financial statements of the 3 rd quarter of 2021, change of audit firm, financing arrangement with Lincoln Park Capital LLC and filing of our Form S-1. This compares to an operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million, which includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $1.9 million and losses in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $3.7 million.

Announced industry veteran Ellie Doty has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer responsible for branding, messaging and communications for Dolphin to all audiences and stakeholders.

Acquired East Coast influencer marketing agency Socialyte. Together, Be Social + Socialyte represent over 200 leading creator talent with hundreds of millions of followers on social media and creates an unrivalled bi-coastal combination within the influencer marketing industry.

42West's work on the "Top Gun: Maverick" campaign resulted in an Academy Award for Best Sound and six Oscar nominations; follows worldwide box office 2022 total of $1.49 billion, the biggest of client Tom Cruise's career to date.

Shore Fire artists earned fourteen awards at 2023 GRAMMYs, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist, after a record forty-three nominations.

IMAX Corporation and Dolphin Entertainment greenlit their first project, Blue Angels, since entering into a multi-year agreement to jointly finance the development and production of a slate of feature-length documentaries for the global market. Blue Angels, co-produced with JJ Abrams, Bad Robot Productions and Zipper Bros Films is currently in production, and is scheduled for a H2 2023 release.

Dolphin Entertainment's flagship NFT collection, Creature Chronicles, sells out in 90 Minutes

Midnight Theatre held soft opening and partnered with Mastercard as presenting sponsor.

Pan-Asian restaurant Hidden Leaf (at The Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West) opened.

Dolphin Entertainment managed all aspects of publicity and marketing for Midnight Theatre and Hidden Leaf, and facilitated talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries - Dolphin holds a meaningful ownership stake in the venture.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 40,505,558 $ 35,727,199 Expenses: Direct costs 3,566,336 3,879,409 Payroll and benefits 28,947,730 23,819,327 Selling, general and administrative 6,572,020 5,836,235 Acquisition costs 480,939 22,907 Impairment of goodwill 906,337 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (47,285 ) 3,754,221 Depreciation and amortization 1,751,211 1,905,354 Legal and professional 2,903,412 2,013,436 Total expenses 45,080,700 41,230,889 Loss from operations (4,575,142 ) (5,503,690 ) Other income (expenses): Gain on extinguishment of debt - 2,988,779 Change in fair value of convertible notes 654,579 (570,844 ) Change in fair value of warrants 120,000 (2,482,877 ) Change in fair value of put rights - (71,106 ) Interest expense (555,802 ) (785,209 ) Total other income (expenses), net 218,777 (921,257 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (4,356,365 ) (6,424,947 ) Income tax expense (176,981 ) (37,356 ) Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates (4,533,346 ) (6,462,303 ) Equty in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (246,789 ) - Net loss $ (4,780,135 ) $ (6,462,303 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (0.85 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 9,799,021 7,614,774 Diluted 9,926,926 7,614,774

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,069,889 $ 7,688,743 Restricted cash 1,127,960 541,883 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowance of $736,820 and $627,553, respectively 7,921,380 4,513,179 Other receivable 3,794,085 3,583,357 Notes receivable 4,426,700 1,510,137 Other current assets 523,812 450,060 Total current assets 23,863,826 18,287,359 Capitalized production costs, net 1,598,412 137,235 Employee receivable 604,085 366,085 Right-of-use asset 7,341,045 6,129,411 Goodwill 29,314,083 20,021,357 Intangible assets, net 9,884,336 6,142,067 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 293,206 473,662 Other long term assets 2,477,839 1,234,275 Total Assets $ 75,376,832 $ 52,791,451 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 4,798,221 $ 942,085 Term loan, current portion 408,905 - Notes payable, current portion 3,868,960 307,685 Contingent consideration 500,000 600,000 Accrued interest - related party 1,744,723 1,621,437 Accrued compensation - related party 2,625,000 2,625,000 Lease liability, current portion 2,073,547 1,600,107 Deferred revenue 1,641,459 406,373 Other current liabilities 7,626,836 6,850,584 Total current liabilities 25,287,651 14,953,271 Noncurrent Term loan, noncurrent portion 2,458,687 - Notes payable, noncurrent portion 500,000 868,959 Convertible notes payable 5,050,000 2,900,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 343,556 998,135 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Contingent consideration 238,821 3,684,221 Lease liability 6,012,049 5,132,895 Deferred tax liability 253,188 76,207 Warrant liability 15,000 135,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,915 - Total Liabilities 41,285,740 29,856,561 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021. 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 12,340,664 and 8,020,381 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 , respectively. 185,110 120,306 Additional paid in capital 143,119,461 127,247,928 Accumulated deficit (109,214,479 ) (104,434,344 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 34,091,092 $ 22,934,890 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 75,376,832 $ 52,791,451

