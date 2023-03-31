Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - After a successful conference in 2022, NFT Tallinn returns to Tallinn, Estonia as the flagship large-scale Web3 event in Northern and Eastern Europe in May 2023. The conference will host over 1,500 attendees from May 8 to 10, at a unique venue called Tallinn Creative Hub. NFT Tallinn is supported by the government institution Enterprise Estonia and the European Regional Development Fund, and it is co-hosted by well-known blockchain ecosystem players Wof Labs and Estonian Web3 Chamber. The founder of Wof Labs, Sander Gansen, is a serial entrepreneur and the most active community-builder in the region.

Sander shared: "We are excited to return to Estonia as a co-host of the NFT Tallinn - the biggest Web3 event in the Nordics and Baltics, focused on sharing the real-world use cases of blockchain technologies and training new developers and marketers for the Industry. As Estonia was the first country to adopt blockchain technologies within the public sector as of 2008 and the first Web3-related laws in the early 2010s, we see this as the best place to hold an industry-wide gathering to bring builders, executives, investors and public servants together. With the industry going through rapid changes, we need more countries that embrace future technologies while being quick to implement clear regulations, which is exactly why we like Estonia."

The top industry leaders, developers, creators, investors, executives and public servants will gather at NFT Tallinn to network, make meaningful connections and discuss the hottest topics in the space. Tallinn is an excellent location for such an event, and Web3 is booming in the region. Attendees can expect keynotes, panel discussions and interactive sessions on the various use cases for Web3 technologies across different industries, how to transition from Web2 to Web3 and more. There will be topics for first-timers, those that understand the basics and for full degens and full-time engineers.

Among the 100 revealed speakers are William Entriken, the lead author for ERC-721; Ben Armstrong, Host of BitBoy Crypto; Kristo Vaher, chief technical officer of Estonia; Kerry Murphy, CEO of The Fabricant; Spottie WiFi, the NFT rapper; Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain Lead at EY; and others. NFT Tallinn is still accepting additional speaker and partner applications.

Outstanding artists IrishNFTgal, Magusz, Linda Kristiansen, Rosewolf, theinkedmink and others will be presenting their art at the Art Exhibition. Some of the most followed influencers, Wendy O, Crypto Mason, MegBZK, MineYourBiz, Tom Crown and many more will fly to Estonia. There will be various opportunities to get one-on-one coaching, workshops by the best educators and investors listening to the startup pitches.

In addition to hosting NFT Tallinn from May 8 to 10, there will be a whole week of events happening from May 5 to 12. The Web3 community has joined the NFT Tallinn team by organizing the ETHTallinn hackathon (May 5-7), Coinspaid Meetup (May 9), DAO Morning Mixer (May 10), Investor Dinner (May 10), Policymakers Roundtable (May 11), Bored Ape Yacht Club party (TBA), and Bitsquad Meetup (TBA).

Estonia equals Web3, and NFT Tallinn is a must-visit Web3 event in 2023 for everyone within the Web3 ecosystem, and also the new folks.

Tickets are on sale now, and prices will increase from Apr 15, 2023.

