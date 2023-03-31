Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 ISIN: DE0005103006 Ticker-Symbol: ADV 
Xetra
30.03.23
17:35 Uhr
21,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60021,76009:09
21,62021,76009:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE21,6600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.