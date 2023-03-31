Consumer Packaged Goods Brand Evolution Necessitates Expanded Capabilities; Company Plans to Add 40+ Employees in US UK Locations

Olberding Brand Family (OBF), a Cincinnati-based fourth-generation, family-owned company with offices throughout the U.S. and in the U.K, announces significant leadership changes, capabilities expansion as well as adding headcount to meet the demands of ever-changing consumer brand engagement. Originally founded in 1919 as Phototype Engraving Co., OBF has expanded over time to create a seamless path from design-to-shelf primarily serving consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies such as Procter Gamble, The Kroger Co., Scotts, Kimberly-Clark, Church Dwight, The Hershey Company, Tyson, L'Oréal and Kao Brands, among others.

As a graphics services company, OBF's design services are branded under Coach House, brand expansion services are managed by Amplify and prepress services for the entire packaging supply chain are handled by Phototype. The three organizations, Coach House, Amplify and Phototype comprise Olberding Brand Family, work in harmony when leveraged together. The Olberding Brand Family holistically partners with CPG companies through the entire brand activation lifecycle, from the physical store shelf to the digital shelf.

"As a family-owned company we live our values every day; we are true partners with the best-known brands in the world. The ways those brands engage with consumers are constantly evolving and we are changing with them," said Eric Grau, OBF President. "Brands must build trust and truly know their consumers toward driving sales through all points of engagement," Grau continued. OBF is expanding its capabilities to better serve its CPG clients and engage their consumers, including strategic content development and deployment, and services for emerging social and digital platforms. To that end, Company leadership changes include:

Steve Olberding transitions from Co-CEO to Chairman of the Board

David Olberding, based in OBF's Columbus, Ohio office, assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Olberding Brand Family (formerly Co-CEO)

Gerald Anglim, formerly Chief Operating Officer transitions to the role of Chief Technology Officer

John Herbstreit assumes the role of Chief Graphics Officer, formerly Vice President of Graphic Services

PJ Katien has been named Chief Client Officer, formerly Vice President, Sales Marketing

The company also announces the hiring of its first Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ms. Elle Morris will be responsible for continual growth and development of OBF's overall brand strategy, analyzing market trends and data as they relate to OBF's business objectives in order to drive brand awareness. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Global Strategy with Marks, part of SGS&Co. and will be based in OBF's Cincinnati office. "These organizational changes speak to the expansion of our business. And bringing Elle Morris on board adds muscle to our already impressive senior leadership team," said Grau.

OBF has recently completed a major renovation of its Columbus, Ohio office to create a more flexible workspace. It will soon embark on a renovation of existing Cincinnati facilities to optimize workspace; OBF currently owns 9 buildings on Gilbert and Florence Avenues totaling over 118,399 square feet. The company employs over 370 people across six offices and plans to add more than 40 new employees throughout the organization in 2023, to meet an expanding client base and growing its digital brand engagement strategies.

