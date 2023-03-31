Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Ticker-Symbol: FCA 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,565 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5700,65012:21
Dow Jones News
31.03.2023 | 12:16
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Notification of Transactions by PDMRS

DJ Notification of Transactions by PDMRS

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Notification of Transactions by PDMRS 31-March-2023 / 10:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 March 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

2022 Deferred Bonus Awards

In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, on 30 March 2023 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Oliver White the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company: 

Name of PDMR              Number of shares subject to Award 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 166,110 
Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 124,895

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2022 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company's 2022 Directors' Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company's Annual Report at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

Restricted Share Awards

The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 30 March 2023 under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy: 

PDMR                  Number of shares subject to award 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 358,177 
Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 269,306

The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two year holding period. For further information on the Company's Remuneration Policy please see the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/ results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                     i. Lisa Jacobs 
                              ii. Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                              (i) Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
                              (ii) Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       type of instrument: 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code: 
                              GB00BG0TPX62 
                              Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings 
b)      Nature of the transaction:          plc Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):           (i) Nil    166,110 
                              (ii) Nil    124,895

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 30 March 2023

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:               i. Lisa Jacobs 
                        ii. Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                        (i) Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
                        (ii) Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:               Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:               2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument: 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code: 
                        GB00BG0TPX62 
                        Award of restricted shares, in the form of nil cost options, under the 
                        Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      Nature of the transaction: 
 
 
 
                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):      (i) Nil    358,177 
                        (ii) Nil    269,306

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 30 March 2023

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234176 
EQS News ID:  1598385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.