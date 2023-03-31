Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Notification of Transactions by PDMRS

DJ Notification of Transactions by PDMRS

31 March 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

2022 Deferred Bonus Awards

In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, on 30 March 2023 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Oliver White the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

Name of PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 166,110 Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 124,895

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2022 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company's 2022 Directors' Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company's Annual Report at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

Restricted Share Awards

The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 30 March 2023 under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy:

PDMR Number of shares subject to award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 358,177 Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 269,306

The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two year holding period. For further information on the Company's Remuneration Policy please see the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/ results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification (i) Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status: (ii) Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each type of instrument: a) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings b) Nature of the transaction: plc Deferred Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): (i) Nil 166,110 (ii) Nil 124,895

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 30 March 2023

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification (i) Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status: (ii) Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each instrument, type of instrument: a) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 Award of restricted shares, in the form of nil cost options, under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) Nature of the transaction: Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): (i) Nil 358,177 (ii) Nil 269,306

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 30 March 2023

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

