Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Completes Filing of Annual Information Form

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG), (OTCQX:JAGGF) announces that the Company has filed its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which adds additional disclosures to the December 31, 2022 annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis already filed by the Company on March 30, 2023 and available on SEDAR.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 58,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

