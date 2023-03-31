Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2023 | 13:54
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Purchase of Property

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Purchase of Property

PR Newswire

London, March 29

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

31 March 2023

PURCHASE OF PROPERTY

abrdn Property Income Trust ("API") has completed the purchase of a Morrison's supermarket in Welwyn Garden City for £18.29m. Due to commercial sensitivities, we are unable to disclose the yield on purchase at present but will update in future.

The acquisition was a sale and leaseback, with Morrison's entering into a new 25-year lease with rent reviews linked to CPI. The purpose-built c60,000 sq.ft supermarket sits on a 5.5-acre site and has an 8-pump petrol filling station.

Mark Blyth, Deputy Fund Manager of API commented: "We are very pleased to have completed this off-market acquisition within the first quarter of the year. In addition to the long lease to Morrison's, we were attracted to the strong-trading history and the dominance of the store in the local market. The pricing and rent review structure will offer API an attractive income stream that is accretive to dividend cover."


All Enquiries:
Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07801039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

Mark Blyth - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07703695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com

Kostenloser Report: Diese Aktien werden bald explodieren!
Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat sechs spannende Aktien gefunden, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen. Sichern Sie sich jetzt diesen Report - kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.