Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
05.11.2025
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

ABRDN Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")

05 NOVEMBER 2025

Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution

On 16 October 2025, abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announced that a further return of capital of 3.0 pence per share and a final property income distribution ("PID") of 0.92127467 pence per share would shortly be paid to shareholders.

While the level of PID to 8 decimal places was agreed with the Company's registrar at the time, the Board has since been advised by the Company's registrar that it requires the dividend payment amount to be limited to 6 decimal places for operational reasons. Accordingly, the Company announces that the final PID will be amended to 0.921274 pence per share. There is no change in the PID timetable as set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 23 October 2025

Record Date - 24 October 2025

Payment Date - 13 November 2025

Revised Dividend per Share - 0. 921274 p

There are no changes to the capital distribution of 3.0 pence per share, which will be paid on 13 November to shareholders on the register at 6:00pm on 7 November 2025.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745186


