abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
ABRDN Property Income Trust Limited
05 NOVEMBER 2025
Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution
On 16 October 2025, abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announced that a further return of capital of 3.0 pence per share and a final property income distribution ("PID") of 0.92127467 pence per share would shortly be paid to shareholders.
While the level of PID to 8 decimal places was agreed with the Company's registrar at the time, the Board has since been advised by the Company's registrar that it requires the dividend payment amount to be limited to 6 decimal places for operational reasons. Accordingly, the Company announces that the final PID will be amended to 0.921274 pence per share. There is no change in the PID timetable as set out below:
Ex-Dividend Date - 23 October 2025
Record Date - 24 October 2025
Payment Date - 13 November 2025
Revised Dividend per Share - 0. 921274 p
There are no changes to the capital distribution of 3.0 pence per share, which will be paid on 13 November to shareholders on the register at 6:00pm on 7 November 2025.
