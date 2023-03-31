Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present the DTII/PSSI Market Potential.

The Passive Portal

The Passive Portal - is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at the manufacturing facility in Dallas TX.

The Passive Portal - is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market use technologies that are active, meaning with Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature - Contact Tracing - Screening Technology.

"We provide safety and security through innovative technology."

THE POTENTIAL:

United States Locations av. Total Net/DTII TOTAL $ COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES, AND PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS (38,152) 38,152 3 114,456 $ 3,660 $ 418,908,960 ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS (208,620) 208,620 3 625,860 $ 3,660 $ 2,290,647,600 JUNIOR COLLEGES AND TECHNICAL INSTITUTES (5,344) 5,344 3 16,032 $ 3,660 $ 58,677,120 VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS, (11,340) 11,340 3 34,020 $ 3,660 $ 124,513,200 GENERAL MEDICAL AND SURGICAL HOSPITALS (28,953) 28,953 3 86,859 $ 3,660 $ 317,903,940 NURSING AND PERSONAL CARE FACILITIES, (26,073) 26,073 3 78,219 $ 3,660 $ 286,281,540 PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITALS (10,212) 10,212 3 30,636 $ 3,660 $ 112,127,760 SKILLED NURSING CARE FACILITIES (27,221) 27,221 3 81,663 $ 3,660 $ 298,886,580 SPECIALTY HOSPITALS, EXCEPT PSYCHIATRIC (8,946) 8,946 3 26,838 $ 3,660 $ 98,227,080 MOVIE THEATERS (7930) 7,930 3 23,790 $ 3,660 $ 87,071,400 372,791 1,118,373 $ 3,660 $ 4,093,245,180 DTII/PSSI 10% $ 409,324,518 EU Potential 10% $ 409,324,518

US & EU 10% $ 818,649,036 ESTIMATED EBT STATIONS

10% $ 186,395,500 COMBINED TOTAL 10% $ 1,005,044,536 NOT INCLUDED: Airports; Stadiums; Gov. Offices & Bldgs.; Commercial Office & Bldgs.; Entertainment Industry.





About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. OTC: DTII - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety.

The EBT Station, DTII's latest technology, features Elevated Body Temperature and optional mask detection, which scans people's temperature with zero contact and can provide contact tracing of the people scanned. The Passive Portal and the EBT Station are crucial tools in the fight against Terrorism, violent crimes, and infectious disease spread. For more information about Defense Technologies International, pleasehttp://defensetechnologiesintl.com/.

