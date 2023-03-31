Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present the DTII/PSSI Market Potential.
The Passive Portal
The Passive Portal - is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at the manufacturing facility in Dallas TX.
The Passive Portal - is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)
All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market use technologies that are active, meaning with Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)
Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless
EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature - Contact Tracing - Screening Technology.
* * *
"We provide safety and security through innovative technology."
- General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com
- Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com
- Photos / Videos: http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/gallery.html
* * *
THE POTENTIAL:
|United States
|Locations
|av.
|Total
|Net/DTII
|TOTAL $
|COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES, AND PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS (38,152)
|38,152
|3
|114,456
|$
|3,660
|$
|418,908,960
|ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS (208,620)
|208,620
|3
|625,860
|$
|3,660
|$
|2,290,647,600
|JUNIOR COLLEGES AND TECHNICAL INSTITUTES (5,344)
|5,344
|3
|16,032
|$
|3,660
|$
|58,677,120
|VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS, (11,340)
|11,340
|3
|34,020
|$
|3,660
|$
|124,513,200
|GENERAL MEDICAL AND SURGICAL HOSPITALS (28,953)
|28,953
|3
|86,859
|$
|3,660
|$
|317,903,940
|NURSING AND PERSONAL CARE FACILITIES, (26,073)
|26,073
|3
|78,219
|$
|3,660
|$
|286,281,540
|PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITALS (10,212)
|10,212
|3
|30,636
|$
|3,660
|$
|112,127,760
|SKILLED NURSING CARE FACILITIES (27,221)
|27,221
|3
|81,663
|$
|3,660
|$
|298,886,580
|SPECIALTY HOSPITALS, EXCEPT PSYCHIATRIC (8,946)
|8,946
|3
|26,838
|$
|3,660
|$
|98,227,080
|MOVIE THEATERS (7930)
|7,930
|3
|23,790
|$
|3,660
|$
|87,071,400
|372,791
|1,118,373
|$
|3,660
|$
|4,093,245,180
|DTII/PSSI
|10%
|$
|409,324,518
|EU Potential
|10%
|$
|409,324,518
|US & EU
|10%
|$
|818,649,036
|ESTIMATED EBT STATIONS
|10%
|$
|186,395,500
|COMBINED TOTAL
|10%
|$
|1,005,044,536
|NOT INCLUDED: Airports; Stadiums; Gov. Offices & Bldgs.; Commercial Office & Bldgs.; Entertainment Industry.
About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).
Defense Technologies Intl Corp. OTC: DTII - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety.
The EBT Station, DTII's latest technology, features Elevated Body Temperature and optional mask detection, which scans people's temperature with zero contact and can provide contact tracing of the people scanned. The Passive Portal and the EBT Station are crucial tools in the fight against Terrorism, violent crimes, and infectious disease spread. For more information about Defense Technologies International, pleasehttp://defensetechnologiesintl.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Contact: Defense Technologies International
Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO
Phone: 800 520-9485
emails: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com
http//www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160713