31.03.2023 | 14:58
Connectivity: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading - Network maintenance in VÄSBY Saturday April 1, 2023

Nordic Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) Primary Site (VASBY) network
maintenance on Saturday April 1 

As part of the ongoing maintenance program, Nasdaq Nordic is to conduct a
network maintenance on Nasdaq Nordic Primary Site (VASBY), affecting
connectivity to NDTS Production Primary Site, on Saturday April 1, 2023,
between 8 and 17 (CEST). 

NDTS Production is closed on weekends, therefore it will be minimum impact on
customer operations. However, customers with open connectivity to NDTS ports
and multicast services may experience momentary interruptions and receive test
data packets with non-functional information during the maintenance window. No
action is required from clients. 

Maintenance on the primary site network equipment timings

• April 1 08:00 CEST - Maintenance started
• April 1 17:00 CEST - Maintenance completed

Multicast groups that might receive test data packets:

233.213.44.8



Support

For technical questions, please contact TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com.



NASDAQ DERIVATIVES MARKETS • Secondary name to NASDAQ Stockholm AB • SE-105 78
Stockholm • SWEDEN • Tel. + 46 8 405 60 00 Fax +46 8 405 60 01 • Copenhagen
Office: P.O. Box 1040 • DK-1007 Copenhagen K • DENMARK • Tel. +45 33 93 33 66 •
Fax +45 33 12 86 13 Helsinki Office: P.O. Box 361 • FI-00131 Helsinki • FINLAND
• Tel. +358 9 6166 71 • Fax +358 9 6166 7368 • Reg. No. 556383-9058

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1131477
