Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 31-March-2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

availability of the

2022 universal registration document

Paris, March 31th, 2023

Kaufman & Broad filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document

Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2022 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2023.

The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (17, quai Président Paul Doumer 92400 Courbevoie France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

-- The annual financial report;

-- The Board of Directors management report of the Company;

-- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance;

-- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held

on May, 4, 2023;

-- The fees of the statutory auditors.

Next regular publication date:

-- April, 13, 2023: Publication of results for the first quarter of 2023

-- May, 4, 2023: Annual General Meeting.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
 
Pour plus d'informations: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1598725 31-March-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
