Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Appoints New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Mr. Robert Meyer as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of the date hereof. Mr. Greg Boone, the Company's prior Chief Executive Officer, will remain a director of the Company and focus his operational attention on the business of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Final Bell Canada Inc.

Mr. Meyer is the founder and Managing Partner of Angsana Investments Pte Ltd ("Angsana"), a private venture firm that is focused on direct investments in early-stage opportunities. Prior to launching Angsana, Mr. Meyer co-founded SGX-listed Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited and served as its Chief Executive Officer from January 2013 to June 2020. Mr. Meyer has a keen interest in geopolitics and served on Singapore's Economic Strategies Committee in 2010.

Mr. Meyer commented: "Final Bell Holdings International and its subsidiaries are deeply rooted in industrial innovation and operational excellence. I am excited to join forces with the Company's founders, investors and supervisory board to lead the Company through the next phase of strategic definition and growth. The cannabis sector is emerging as a North American hotbed of adult-use consumer product innovation, and offers great opportunity for exceptional value creation going forward."

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

