Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Arthur Zaske and Team to Join Focus Partner Firm InterOcean Capital Group, Enhancing InterOcean's Presence in the Midwest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Arthur (Art) Zaske and his team ("Zaske"), based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, is joining Focus partner firm InterOcean Capital Group, LLC ("InterOcean"). Art and his team are expected to join InterOcean during the second quarter of 2023.

Art Zaske has over 50 years of industry experience providing personalized investment advice and consulting services to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. David Zaske and Colleen Doyle, the remainder of the Zaske team, will also join InterOcean. Zaske will enhance its client service offering by tapping into the financial planning and investment strengths of InterOcean. In turn, InterOcean will gain a talented team of advisors with extensive investment management backgrounds and a loyal client base.

"After years of getting to know and working with InterOcean, I could not be more confident that joining InterOcean is in the best interest of my clients and team." said Art Zaske. "My existing client base will benefit from the resources and expertise InterOcean can provide. Additionally, I'm excited to work with InterOcean to further the firm's brand and reputation in Michigan and the Midwest."

"We have known Art, David, and Colleen for a long time, and are incredibly excited that they will be joining InterOcean," said InterOcean's Co-Founder, CEO and CIO, Rege Eisaman. This addition will strengthen our investment capabilities and deepen our presence in the Midwest wealth management market."

"We are delighted that Zaske will be joining InterOcean," said Rudy Adolf, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This addition will further strengthen InterOcean's ability to serve clients and build upon its Midwest presence as the firm continues to grow nationally. This announcement also reflects our ability to help our partner firms attract top advisors, which is truly a value-added capability in today's operating environment."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About InterOcean Capital Group, LLC

InterOcean Capital Group, LLC is an independent investment adviser with offices in Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN and Scottsdale, AZ. The firm provides personalized asset management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions and has expertise in the individual selection of equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments. For more information about InterOcean, please visit www.iofinance.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

