Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2TU ISIN: CA82670U3082 Ticker-Symbol: 3S30 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
09:32 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,003
-11,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNATURE RESOURCES
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD0,024-11,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.