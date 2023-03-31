Diversifying Company's Treasury with Decentralized Holdings via Bitcoin

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, privacy and cryptography focused investments, would like to announce update on the Company's strategy of treasury management.

Board Resolution

The Board of Cypherpunk Holdings has approved to diversify the company's treasury via decentralized cryptocurrency holdings. As part of its portfolio management strategy, the board has approved to allocate up to 40% of its current Net Assets to Bitcoin.

To date the company acquired 69 Bitcoins for a total consideration of CAD $2.58m (USD $1.91m) The average price of Bitcoin was CAD $ 37,416 (USD $27,653).

Jon Matonis, Chief Economist of Cypherpunk Holdings commented: "Bitcoin is in a secular bull market as it heads toward its 5th epoch with the halving estimated to occur sometime in early April 2024. However, this cycle also has some surprising tailwinds with Bitcoin beginning to decouple from its recent S&P correlation and establish an independent and powerful safe haven bid."

Other Holdings:

The Company maintains its other equity investments in Animoca Brands, Chia Networks Inc, ZkSnacks Ltd (dba Wasabi Wallet), NGRAVE, and Samourai Wallet. The company also owns approximately 2500 TH of mining hardware which continues to be operated under contract by MineOn LLC (dba MiningStore).

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE and GOAT.

