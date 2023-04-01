New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend, Geoff Balderson, Arndt Roehlig and Kevan Matheson as directors of the Company in replacement of Elisa Udaskin, Jason Campagna, Peter Hughes and Nadja Pinnavaia who have resigned as directors of the Company effective today. The Company also announces the appointment of Zayn Kalyan, Geoff Balderson and Stephanie Sharma as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company respectively in replacement of Nadja Pinnavaia, Richard Lee and Kathy Love who resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary respectively effective today. Dr. Pinnavaia will continue to serve Chief Executive Officer of Euphebe Healthcare Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through which the food as medicine operations of the Company is operated. The Company would like to thank all outgoing personnel for their service to the Company.

Following the changes to the board of directors and management of the Company, the board of directors of the Company will be comprised of five members, being Zayn Kalyan, Michael Townsend, Geoff Balderson, Arndt Roehlig and Kevan Matheson, and the audit committee and corporate governance and nominating committee of the Company will each be comprised of three members, being Michael Townsend, Arndt Roehlig and Kevan Matheson, each of whom is independent of the Company and financially literate within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Mr. Townsend brings over 30 years of experience in capital markets. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners, a leading merchant bank and venture capital firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Townsend was a co-founder of Patriot One Technologies Inc., NioCorp Development Ltd. and Raytec Metals Corp. as well as previously serving as CEO of Lateegra Gold Corp. and CEO of West Hawk Development Corp.

Mr. Balderson serves as the CFO and Director of several publicly traded companies in a variety of industries and is instrumental in managing the financial operations as well as the integrated business strategies. He is the Founder and President of Harmony Corporate Services and has been involved in the capital markets for 25 years, possessing a solid background in corporate compliance.

Mr. Roehlig is an independent director that has served on numerous company boards operating in the resource and technology sectors. He has specialized in reorganization of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Matheson is the CEO of Apollo Shareholder Relations, a capital markets advisory firm that has assisted 35+ start-up companies in capital raising, investor relations, branding, media outreach and initial public offerings. He is an early adopter of new investing trends including psychedelic medicine, space commercialization, artificial intelligence, and is an author of a book about Blockchain. Mr. Matheson also actively speaks at events including his flagship investor event Deal Night, located in Miami, Toronto and Vancouver.

Ms. Sharma specializes in corporate and regulatory compliance, often acting as Corporate Secretary of private and public companies in a variety of industries. She brings experience with brokered and non-brokered financings, public company regulatory management, and facilitating good corporate governance practices. Over the years she has also developed relationships with industry personnel and regulatory professionals.

About Plantable

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits.

If you would like more information, please visit: https://www.plantable.com/investor-relations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Plantable Health Inc.

(604) 252-2672

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160930