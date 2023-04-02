Immofinanz: Immofinanz Group delivered very good operating performance in 2022 in spite of the challenging environment. Sustainable FFO 1 from the standing investment business rose by 21.7%. Rental income increased by 5.4% to EUR 300.2 million and the results of asset management by 7.2% to EUR 226.1 million. The Group also has a very solid capital base with an equity ratio of 47.9% and conservative debt with a net LTV of 40.7%. The strong operating performance was, however, contrasted by the negative effect on valuation results caused by current market trends. Results from the valuation of standing investments therefore amounted to EUR -110.5 million. This was contrasted by a positive net effect of EUR 55.6 million from the initial full consolidation of S IMMO following an increase in ...

