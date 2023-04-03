AcuFi and its Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Stress the Importance and Usefulness of AI For FinTech

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2023 / Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents the future of technology, especially when it comes to creating a financial technology company, app, or a service. This is because it can help the possible clients to reach their financial goals through a customized approach and services. Furthermore, this type of technology can help managers and supervisors make informed decisions by identifying the risks involved with certain decisions. "In the very near future, a world without AI will be unimaginable," says Nick Kohlschreiber , the founder of AcuFi , an Irvine-based debt resolution company that works with individuals and businesses to untangle their finances and strategize their futures.

For the fintech sector, AcuFi experts agree that concerns in the security of both user and company data can be addressed by AI. More than ever, the modern age will come with a new variety of bad actors-hackers, viruses, and vulnerabilities waiting to be exploited. Traditionally, the software protects information with passwords, but AI can add new layers of cybersecurity to protect transactions and valuable data. Fintechs deal with millions of dollars daily, and the ability to detect fraud, deception, anomalies, or viruses using AI could stop the loss of funds or theft. "AI can be the new wall protecting the finances of individuals and small businesses alike," states Nick Kohlschreiber . "Fraud and theft can become a thing of the past with a strong AI security barrier."

The experts at AcuFi identify improvements in customer-centric service and experience as areas where AI has been the most effectively employed in the fintech industry, with more and more companies utilizing it to advance within the market. Innovations such as Chatbots and AI-powered personalized banking apps are just two examples AcuFi lists where AI enhances the customer experience. Chatbots minimize the workload placed on call centers through their availability to answer any typical and frequently asked questions. AI-powered banking apps help users stay on top of their finances, track their income and expenses, and achieve their financial goals. AcuFi experts are already using AI to enhance the user experience for our clients. And with the growing competition on the market, I foresee more companies will employ AI to achieve quick and personalized customer engagement.

