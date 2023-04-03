Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I am excited to welcome all 840 Duro-Last employees to the Holcim family. Duro-Last is a perfect strategic fit for our roofing business. Its proprietary technologies and leading brands complement our offering in the fast-growing North American market. Its energy-efficient systems and excellence in recycling will further advance our leadership in sustainability. This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions."
Duro-Last is recognized for its leadership in innovation and sustainability. Its leading Research & Development organization is continuously expanding its range of proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions for superior performance. At the forefront of sustainability, Duro-Last's systems range from cool roofs, enhancing buildings' energy efficiency, to its award-winning "Recycle Your Roof" program, driving circularity in roofing. Duro-Last is the first company in the United States to offer third-party verified environmental product declarations for its thermoplastic roofing solutions. With these credentials, Duro-Last's systems are in line with the most advanced green building certifications, such as LEED.
This acquisition advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment.
