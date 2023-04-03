Grape Solutions Plc.: Hungarian development makes electric vehicle charging seamless in the Czech Republic

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 03, 2023 and MVM Mobiliti partner with Innogy CZ, a leading Energy & Utility company in the Czech Republic, to enable effortless and convenient electric car charging for Czech motorists. The development was carried out in cross-border cooperation between three companies of the MVM Group.



MVM Mobiliti and Grape Solutions have been working together since 2018 to develop the Mobiliti app, becoming the most downloaded electric car charging app in Hungary, with more than 215,000 charging stations in 39 countries. Based on the concept of Mobiliti, Grape Solutions and MVM Mobiliti launched their joint white-label EV charging platform, Montu.



Innogy is a crucial member in ensuring natural gas and electricity to Czech customers and delivering clean mobility solutions in the Czech Republic. Grape Solutions implemented Montu for Innogy to enable its registered users to start electric vehicle charging seamlessly and help Czech operators manage charging points in a fraction of time. Czech electric car owners also have information on occupied stations, are able to start their charging with one tap and receive automated billing when finished.



Operators get access to the Admin Management platform that covers all the necessary information needed for seamless mobility operations. The robust software keeps operators informed real time and receives all issues or feedback deriving from the drivers' side.



"Using Montu, a white label application, was a kick start into our electric cars charging application development. The standard application was relatively quickly adjusted to Czech market specifics. The wide range of available features allows for swift further extensions," said Petr Matousek, Chief Technology Officer of Innogy CZ Plc.



"The partnership with Innogy is crucial for our market penetration as it is the first time we have implemented our e-mobility Software as a Service, Montu, abroad. Grape Solutions is set to enable its turnkey e-mobility platform across countries as we are strongly committed to sustainable developments. We believe that together with Innogy and MVM Mobiliti, we will better highlight the importance of electric charging in the Central European region and beyond," added Szilárd Széll, CEO of Grape Solutions Plc.

