Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 
03.04.23
09:30 Uhr
31,070 Euro
+0,070
+0,23 %
03.04.2023 | 08:10
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: UPM has sold all its business operations in Russia to Gungnir Wooden Products Trading

(UPM, Helsinki, 3 April 2023 at 09.00 EEST) - UPM has completed withdrawal of its businesses from Russia by selling all its Russian operations, including the Chudovo plywood mill, to Gungnir Wooden Products Trading. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.

Following Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, UPM announced in March 2022 suspension of its business activities in Russia, including deliveries, wood procurement and the Chudovo plywood mill.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
