Huawei Enterprise: Huawei extends its 2-week delivery program for storage products

Huawei's Storage Fast Track program now includes more products and is available in 35 countries in Europe until December 31, 2023.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei extends its delivery program for All-Flash Storage with new hardware: Besides our solutions OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 and 5000 V6, the portfolio now includes the entry-level products OceanStor Dorado 2000 and, as of July, OceanProtect X3000, which were recently unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Customers and partners who order selected Huawei storage products by December 31, 2023, will receive them within two weeks.







"This year, we are including new storage products in the offer," said Todd Sun, vice president of Huawei's Europe Enterprise Business Group. "We will fully support our channel partners and customers in their digitization efforts and provide them with the best solutions to help them become more cost-effective and efficient. In 2022, over 100 customers already ordered storage solutions through our Fast Track program. In some cases we were even able to reduce the delivery up to only three business days."

Available in 35 countries

The Huawei Storage Fast Track program applies to partners and customers in 35 European countries: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. "We focus on high quality solutions for our partners, supporting them with fast and easy deployment," says Sun. Huawei's pedigree in this area is well established, having been recognized as the market leader for Primary Storage in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for seven consecutive years.

New products

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly reliant on entry-level storage solutions to accelerate their own digital transformation. However, many SMEs face IT staff shortages and high data center operation and maintenance costs. To address these challenges, Huawei has developed the industry's first entry-level primary and backup storage portfolio to help SMEs build cost-effective data storage systems. One of the highlights in this new all-flash storage portfolio for SMEs is the OceanStor Dorado 2000, a system designed for easy storage which can be deployed in three simple steps. Dorado 2000 improves efficiency by 20 percent, reduces power consumption by 30 percent, and achieves 99.9999 percent availability with its four-layer reliability mechanism. For the easiest possible backup, Huawei has furthermore developed the OceanProtect X3000 storage solution. It features an A-A architecture that ensures split-second failover, proactively predicts capacity and performance, and simplifies routine maintenance and servicing. OceanProtect X3000 features special technologies that enable a 20 percent increase in compression performance. The OceanStor Dorado 2000 is now eligible in Huawei's Storage Fast Track program for two-week delivery, while the OceanProtect X3000 will be added to the program from July 2023.

More details about the Fast Track program for Huawei's Storage products can be found here. Customers and partners can also contact their local Huawei office or distributors for a quotation.

