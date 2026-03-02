Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 22:54 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage Passes Enterprise Strategy Group Technical Validation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, released a technical validation report on Huawei's New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage.

The report emphasizes that enterprise data volumes are growing rapidly in the AI era, reshaping how organizations operate and raising the bar for storage infrastructure in terms of performance, resilience, intelligence, and cost-effectiveness. While many storage vendors offer all-flash solutions, architectural design trade-offs often make it difficult to balance performance, reliability, and cost, ultimately limiting the benefits delivered to organizations.

Huawei New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage Passes Enterprise Strategy Group Technical Validation

The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage across performance, resilience, intelligent management, and total cost of ownership (TCO). The results confirm that the product leads the way in these key areas and demonstrates strong market competitiveness, delivering a compelling combination of high performance, strong resilience, and optimal TCO. This meets enterprise needs for digital and intelligent transformation.

Testing conducted in a simulated high-concurrency database environment shows that the all-flash system sustains ultra-high performance of more than 876,256 IOPS, with an average response time of just 32 µs. The system stores diverse data with native and parallel architecture for blocks, files, and objects.

The active-active solution supports seamless failover across data centers. The SmartMatrix full-mesh architecture can tolerate the failure of up to seven out of eight controller enclosures without service interruptions. FlashEver enables cross-gen convergence and eliminates service interruptions during storage replacement. The system delivers end-to-end intelligent protection with built-in ransomware detection for both SAN and NAS.

The DataMaster agent of the iMaster DME data management platform enables automatic system health assessment, performance trend prediction, and fault location within minutes.

In addition, the five-year TCO analysis indicates that New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage can reduce TCO by up to 64% compared with traditional hybrid storage. This achieves significant savings in procurement, O&M, and energy consumption.

Yuan Yuan, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, stated, "This Enterprise Strategy Group technical validation demonstrates Huawei's ongoing leadership in storage technology innovation. Going forward, we will continue to deepen our innovation efforts and help accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation across industries."

For more information, visit: https://omdia.tech.informa.com/commissioned-research/articles/huawei-new-gen-oceanstor-dorado-converged-all-flash-storage

About Enterprise Strategy Group

Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, provides focused and actionable market intelligence, demand-side research, analyst advisory services, GTM strategy guidance, solution validations, and custom content supporting enterprise technology buying and selling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923844/Huawei.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-new-gen-oceanstor-dorado-converged-all-flash-storage-passes-enterprise-strategy-group-technical-validation-302701598.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.