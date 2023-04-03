DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.071
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000
CODE: U13E LN
ISIN: LU1407887675
