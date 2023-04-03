Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Virtual Ride Token (VRT) on April 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VRT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on April 4, 2023.

From a space adventure to a medieval dungeon maze to entire villages crafted from the minds of community members, Global Digital City enables players to explore LANDs owned by users to experience incredible scenes and structures. Its native token Virtual Ride Token (VRT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 4, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Global Digital City

Global Digital City (GDC) is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the GDCC blockchain using VRT, the platform's utility token. It provides an infrastructure to support a shared virtual world which is known to be metaverse, and enables developers to build and monetize applications on top of it.

Within GDC, users can enjoy themselves in an amazing, evolving world, and explore LANDs owned by users to experience incredible scenes and structures. Multiple different realms are provided for users to explore, including toon paradise, jungle city, retro city, agro city, ice age, area 52, Martian colony, Vegas city, floating city, Mongolian empire, Egyptian empire, fantasy village, medieval kingdom, hunted city, urban city, abandoned city, pirate city, tribal city, cyber punk city, apocalypse city, rural area, fun city, construction city, industrial area, big bang city and many more.

Users can also create their own scenes. GDC provides a feature called Builder, a simple visual editor tool that lets users create and publish GDC scenes. The Builder is an on-line tool running on the browser, so users don't need to install anything. Scenes in GDC occupy one or several adjacent LAND parcels, each LAND parcel measures 16x16 meters, and the scene's ground can use various different textures.

In addition to scenes, there're also Wearables, the different clothing items, accessories, and body features that can be used to customize the appearance of a GDC avatar. While there are some default wearables available to all users, GDC also supports the use of custom wearables. These custom wearables can be created by both brands and users, and are often distributed in competitions and giveaways.

There's a growing range of available wearables including cyberpunk themed sneakers, fashionable jackets, fun top hats, and more. All of these stylistic choices give users an exciting and meaningful way to invest in, and express, their own unique personalities. By allowing wearables to be minted, and then sold, as NFTs, GDC provides content creators with a fun way to monetize their creative work.

Furthermore, in this virtual destination for digital assets, in addition to trade LAND and Wearable NFTs in the marketplace, users can also earn rewards by playing global games such as treasure hunt, mint box, jackpot rider, and animate hunt.

About VRT Token

Virtual Ride Token (VRT) is the native token of Global Digital City ecosystem. As an essential part of the GDC platform, it can be used to play games, buy equipment, purchase LAND, or customize avatars. It can also be used for advertising, collecting rare digital assets, and building social groups.

Based on GDCC-20, VRT has a total supply of 470 million (i.e., 470,000,000) tokens, of which 34% is provided for public sale, 12% goes into the foundation, 25% is reserved by the company, 19% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 10% is provided for advisors.

VRT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 4, 2023, investors who are interested in Global Digital City can easily buy and sell VRT on LBank Exchange by then.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160957