WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
03.04.23
08:22 Uhr
1,354 Euro
+0,014
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4121,44812:35
1,4121,43612:35
Dow Jones News
03.04.2023 | 12:31
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Apr-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 April 2023

Genel Energy plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 31 March 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 29 March 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. had purchased 213,488 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP1.131264 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                            Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                      Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                            549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     JE00B55Q3P39 
                                     Purchase of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     GBP1.131264 per share 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                     213,488 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      -Aggregated volume                     213,488 
       -Price                           GBP241,511.29 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  29 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 234560 
EQS News ID:  1599711 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599711&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
