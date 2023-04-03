Yard Force, a leading manufacturer of innovative outdoor power equipment, has announced that their Solar Power Bank has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot 2023 Award for Product Design.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest and most renowned design competitions, attracting thousands of entries from around the globe each year. The award recognizes products that demonstrate outstanding design and innovation, and are deemed to be the best in their respective categories.

The Yard Force Solar Power Bank is a portable, rechargeable battery pack that harnesses the power of the sun to charge devices on-the-go. The device is equipped with high-capacity solar panels that convert sunlight into energy, providing a reliable and sustainable source of power for smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices.

"We are thrilled to receive the Red Dot 2023 Award for Product Design," said Roland Menken, Managing Director of MEROTEC GmbH, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our design team, who have worked tirelessly to create a product that is not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly."

The Yard Force Solar Power Bank is made from high-quality materials that are built to last, and is designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. The device is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for camping trips, hiking, or any other outdoor activity.

With the Solar Power Bank, users can enjoy the convenience of a portable power source that is always at their fingertips, without the need for traditional electrical outlets or power cords. The device is compatible with a wide range of USB-powered devices, and features a built-in LED battery level indicator for added convenience.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Red Dot Award for our commitment to innovation and design excellence," said Roland. "We look forward to continuing to develop products that meet the needs of our customers, while also promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility."

The Yard Force Solar Power Bank is available for purchase at select retailers and online at Amazon. For more information about the product and its features, please visit https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0B5Z8C3D5/.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a leading manufacturer of innovative outdoor power equipment, including lawn mowers, pressure washers, and hand-held garden products. The company is committed to providing high-quality, reliable products that are designed to make outdoor tasks easier and more enjoyable. For more information about Yard Force and its products, please visit www.yardforce.eu.

